Best Chinese Smartphones – August 2017

Chinese smartphone manufacturers have announced a number of interesting smartphones since the beginning of this year, and we’re here to take a look at the top 5 that are currently available for purchase. The OnePlus 5 retains the number one spot on this list, while it is followed closely by Huawei’s current flagship offerings. Xiaomi’s devices also made the list, and so did one of Honor’s recently-introduced smartphones.

5. Xiaomi Mi MIX

The Xiaomi Mi MIX isn’t exactly brand new, it was introduced at the end of last year, and yet, its price decreased quite a bit since then, and it’s still one of the most interesting phones out there thanks to its design. This phone is fueled by the Snapdragon 821, it comes in 4GB and 6GB RAM variants, and it offers near-bezel-less design. The Xiaomi Mi MIX is currently priced at $529.99 over at GearBest, well, at least its 6GB RAM variant is. The 8GB RAM model seems to be unavailable at the moment.

4. Honor 9

The Honor 9 is one of the most affordable flagship devices out there, this phone offers great-looking design, really solid specs and an affordable price point, not to mention that it’s quite compact. The Honor 9 sports a 5.2-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) display, 4GB or 6GB of RAM, depending on which variant you get, and it is fueled by the Kirin 960 64-bit octa-core processor. The Honor 9 can be purchased from Amazon for €429 (4GB RAM model), while GearBest will soon sell the phone as well. The 6GB RAM variant is exclusive to China, Switzerland and Italy, at the moment.

3. Xiaomi Mi 6

The Xiaomi Mi 6 is the latest and greatest Xiaomi has to offer. This handset was announced earlier this year, and it is made out of metal and glass. The Mi 6 sports a 5.15-inch fullHD display, while it packs in 6GB of RAM. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels this smartphone, and a 3,350mAh non-removable battery is also a part of the package. The Xiaomi Mi 6 (International Model, 64GB of storage) costs $425.99 over at GearBest, at the moment, while you can get the 128GB storage variant for $477.99.

2. Huawei P10 & Huawei P10 Plus

The Huawei P10 and Huawei P10 Plus handsets are Huawei’s flagship devices, and these two phones are really similar, though they’re different in size. The Huawei P10 sports a 5.1-inch fullHD display, while the P10 Plus offers a 5.5-inch QHD panel. Both devices are fueled by the Kirin 960 SoC, and both of them ship with a dual camera setup on the back, while Leica’s lenses are included on top of those sensors. Both the Huawei P10 and the Huawei P10 Plus are currently out of stock on GearBest, but you can purchase them from Amazon for $679.99 and $669, respectively.

1. OnePlus 5

The OnePlus 5 is made out of metal, and it comes with a dual camera setup on its back. The device is fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor, and it packs in 6GB or 8GB of RAM, depending on which variant you opt to purchase. A 3,300mAh non-removable battery is included on the inside of this smartphone, and Android 7.1.1 Nougat comes pre-installed, along with OnePlus’ OxygenOS skin. The 6GB RAM model of the device is priced at $479.99, while the 8GB RAM variant costs $579.99.

