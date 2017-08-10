Best Android Apps – College Football – August 2017

The 2017 College Football Season is about to get underway. After a thrilling end to the 2016 season, which saw the Clemson Tigers defeat the undefeated Alabama Crimson Tide, the 2017 season is sure to be an exciting one. And to get all of the football fans out there prepared for the upcoming season, there are some great apps to check out so that you are able to stay up to date with what’s going on in the world of NCAA Football as well as preparing for kickoff on August 26th.

NCAA Sports

The NCAA has its own app that is available for Android where you can watch the majority of the college games and the championships for just about every sport in college, not just football. It’s a great app to use to watch the games, especially if you’re a cordcutter, or perhaps just won’t be home to watch the game.

ESPN

ESPN will have the majority of the games available on at least one of its many channels. Unless the conference for your favorite team has their own network like the Big Ten Network or the SEC Network. You are able to login (although many games don’t require this) to your cable or satellite provider and watch the games right there on your phone.

theScore

This is a great all-around sports app. theScore will keep you up to date with just about every sports league out there. Including College Football. You won’t be able to watch full games, but you can see highlights, stats, scores, news and so much more on every team and every player as well. As each team makes a run at the College Football Playoff.

DIRECTV NOW

Some, actually many of the games, you’ll need a TV subscription for, and that’s where something like DIRECTV NOW comes in handy. Allowing you to watch just about every game on your smartphone, or your tablet – you can even cast it to your TV. Prices start out at about $40/month and you’ll get much more than just College Football with DIRECTV NOW. There is also a free trial available.

Bleacher Report

Bleacher Report is a good app and site to use to keep up with all of the latest news about your favorite team(s) and player(s) throughout this season. It is great for any sport actually, but with Bleacher Report, you are able to easily limit what news it shows you, so you can keep up with only the sports, teams and players you care about.

Yahoo Sports

Another great all-round sports app for this college football season. Yahoo Sports is great for bringing you all of the latest news, as well as changes in scores throughout the game. Yahoo may not be the first name you think of when it comes to sports, but its coverage is fairly good, and its app is really good as well. Giving you everything you need, when you need it.

Twitter

This might be a surprise to many here, but Twitter is also a good app for sports. Many times, Twitter will bring you updates on games and players sooner than apps like Bleacher Report, theScore or Yahoo Sports. Seeing as those covering these games are actually tweeting before they write anything. So if you need to be on top of things as soon as possible, Twitter is a good one to use.

Sling TV

If you do want to watch games live, but you have already cut the cord, then Sling TV is going to be a great alternative as well. It does have regional sports networks for most people (check the website to be certain), and it has a ton of other channels available, many of which you can pick and choose from and create your own package. Sling TV starts at $20/month and app sign-ins for ESPN and others are available.

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports is another great option for keeping up with the latest in the sports world. Like many of the apps on this list, this isn’t just for College Football, but it’s great for all sports. Whether that’s the NFL, NBA, NHL, MLS or any other sporting league. CBS Sports will bring you the latest news, stats, scores and so much more, all at your fingertips.

College Football Logo Quiz

Think you’re a big College Football fan? Then take the logo quiz and see how big of a fan you really are. This is a fun trivia game, and it is available with various other subjects on the Google Play Store as well. It will show you parts of the logo and you have to figure out which school it is based on the letters given. You are able to ask for hints, but you’ll get fewer points after each hint.