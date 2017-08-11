Best Android Apps — Barcode Scanners — August 2017

Apps make smartphones extremely versatile companions, facilitating a wide variety of everyday tasks and making life just that much easier all around. Barcode scanners are a perfect example of that, allowing you to analyze, store, and research various machine-readable patterns by simply pointing your handset at them. If you happen to be on the lookout for a new barcode scanning app, below you’ll find the list of the best such tools that are currently available for Android devices on the Google Play Store.

Barcode Scanner

Anyone interested in a simple and user-friendly barcode scanner that supports virtually every popular format and is intuitive to use would do well to try this aptly named app which can also scan QR codes.

Barcode Scanner Pro

Just like its name suggests, Barcode Scanner Pro was made for more demanding users and can not only scan barcodes and QR codes but also comes with the ability to generate the latter. As it also boasts numerous sharing features, this app is one of the most versatile solutions of its kind which is currently available for Android devices.

QR & Barcode Scanner

Gamma Play’s app was made primarily for shoppers, letting you quickly scan any product with your smartphone and receive an online comparison of its prices in other stores. It doesn’t feature robust management functionalities but if you’re only looking for a barcode scanner because you want to make sure you’re getting the best prices on goods, this mobile tool is certainly worth considering.

ShopSavvy Barcode & QR Scanner

ShopSavvy Barcode & QR Scanner is another app in this segment designed for consumers which also boasts a massive discount network and even allows you to take advantage of some cashback offers in certain countries. Additionally, it also comes with a shopping list creator and some other secondary tools that will help you shop both online and offline.

Barcode to PC: Wi-Fi scanner

This particular app is meant to be an alternative to actual barcode scanners, allowing you to connect your smartphone to a Windows, macOS, or Linux PC, scan your inventory, and even export it into a CSV format, all while supporting real-time keystrokes and QR codes.

Barcode to Sheet

Barcode to Sheet is another inventory management solution that comes with native CSV, XML, and Excel exporting support. Despite being a robust tool, its adherence to Google’s Material Design guidelines ensures that the app remains simple and easy to use.

ScanLife Barcode & QR Reader

Apart from being a straightforward barcode management app, ScanLife Barcode & QR Reader was also designed as a personalized shopping assistant that will not only allow you to find the best deals on a wide variety of products but also make recommendations based on your purchase and scanning history if you want it to.

PDF417 Barcode Scan Demo App

While this app can be used as a conventional barcode scanner, Microblink primarily made it as a way to demonstrate the capabilities of its software development kit (SDK) which allows developers to create their own barcode-scanning solutions in a relatively easy fashion. If you want to learn more about app development and are particularly interested in creating a mobile barcode scanner, this tool is your best entry point in this segment and is completely free to download and use.

Free QR Scanner: Bar code reader & QR Scanner

While its name may suggest otherwise, this is a professionally made app that will turn your device into a reliable barcode scanner that you can even use in complete darkness thanks to its native flash support. As a bonus, it also scans QR codes, making it a rather versatile companion to have, and it’s currently available for download free of charge.

Inventory + Barcode Scanner

This DomusNatura-made tool was specifically designed for people managing large inventories who scan numerous barcodes throughout the day and need a simple way to properly manage them. The developer also offers a paid version of the service with some extra features but encourages everyone to try this free variant first and make sure that the app is properly optimized for their device.