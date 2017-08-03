Best Android Apps – Back To School – August 2017

The new school year is going to start soon for kids and older students all over the globe, and we’re here more or less to list some apps that can be useful to those of you who are going back to school. In the list down below, you will find some school-related apps, but also apps in general that some students might find useful in non-school-related ways. Having said that, you’ll notice 10 apps down below, and they’re listed in non-specific order. Having said that, let’s get started.

Google Docs

The Google Docs app is a really convenient app if you need to take notes or something of the sort, especially if you’re planning to collaborate with fellow students. This app auto-saves everything you write constantly, and more than one person can edit a document at the same time, so you can basically all take notes at the same time and make corrections on the fly. Needless to say, you can use Google Docs to write essays as well, and so on, it’s a really useful app to have.

Easy Voice Recorder

Do you find yourself in a situation where you need to take audio notes often? Well, there are plenty ways to do so, and an app called ‘Easy Voice Recorder’ offers you an extremely simple way to do it. This app offers simple, and yet functional interface, and it can record audio in PCM, MP4 or AMR formats, whichever you prefer, and it can also record in the background, which is not something every other similar app offers.

Spotify

You’ll need something to keep you entertained while you’re traveling to / from school, and quite a few students opt to put earphones in their ears and listen to some music in those scenarios, which is why Spotify made the list. Spotify is one of the largest music streaming services in the world, and one of the most popular as well. It is free to use, but a premium version is also available.

Graphing Calculator + Math

Those of you who are studying math probably use a calculator very often, well, an app called ‘Graphing Calculator + Math’ may be the only calculator you’ll ever need, as it offers a ton of features for you to take advantage of. This is a full-fledged scientific calculator integrated with algebra, and it is free to use, even though it comes with both ads and in-app purchases. One thing to keep in mind, though, is that the free version of this app requires you to be connected to the internet.

Photomath – Camera Calculator

Photomath sure is an interesting app, and a very convenient one as well. This app allows you to take a picture of a math problem, after which it will try to solve it for you. Now, this app will not only show you the result of your assignment, but also how it reached the result, so you’ll be able to see step-by-step instructions on how to do it. It has an integrated handwriting recognition as well, in case you were wondering.

Google Calendar

The calendar is also crucial for students, well, some of them at the very least. If you’re planning your classes, a calendar can come in quite handy, unless you’re prone to using some sort of a dedicated class-planning app, of course. Google’s Calendar is quite probably the best-known calendar app on Android, it’s completely free to use, does not come with ads or anything of the sort, and it’s extremely functional.

Fast Scanner : Free PDF Scan

If you need to scan a document really fast, this app can be quite handy, as it allows you to scan pretty much any document and then turns it into a PDF file which you can easily edit later on, or simply use to read. You can also send scanned documents through this app, and there are all sorts of other features included here. This app offers in-app purchases, and ads are also present, so keep that in mind.

Squid – Take Notes & Markup PDFs

Squid is a note-taking application, it basically allows you to take handwritten notes on your smartphone, while an app for Chromebooks is also available, in case you were wondering. Once you’re done taking notes, you can export them as PDF files or images, whichever you prefer. Squid offers a simple design, which is a good thing, and it is free to use, though do keep in mind that in-app purchases are available here, even though ads are not a part of the picture.

Monefy – Money Manager

Every student needs to keep track of its expenses, and Monefy is one of the best apps to do that, mainly due to its interface. You can basically use various icons to represent different types of expenses, and add expenses in them, all by using only 1 screen, without the need to tap on icons a number of times to achieve something. This app also comes with a really useful widget, and a paid version is also available.

School Agenda

School Agenda is a dedicated schedule-planning app for students. This app allows you to go into little details and plan out your day, so that you stay organized and don’t miss any obligations along the way. This app comes with a number of features, including a calendar, timetable, themes, reminders, and so on. School Agenda app is free to use, though both ads and in-app purchases are included here.

