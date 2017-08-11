Best Android Apps – August 2017

It’s time for a new crop of apps to check out if you’re in the market for something new, there’s quite a bit to check out in the Play Store. The only downside sometimes with browsing through the Play Store is that there is so many apps to sift through it can be hard to find what you want. Even looking through the top apps sections can be mundane and you won’t always find what it is you’re looking for. To help with this we’ve rounded up a list of ten apps worth taking a look at, and while you may not end up installing or using any of them, these are definitely worth consideration and will help take some of the work out of looking yourself.

LIKE

Starting this list off is an app called like and this is an app that is aimed at teens. It’s a social app, and seems to be similar to Music.ly as it will let you record lip sync videos and share them with friends. More than lip sync videos though, it also lets you add filters to photos and add special effects too, or if you’re feeling a little more adventurous you can add special effects to videos.

Nintendo Switch Online

If you’re one of the people who owns Nintendo’s new console then you might want to pick up this app as it will be useful for voice chat and inviting friends to play with you online when you’re ready for a game session.

Hurry – Countdown for Birthday/Concerts

This is an app for setting countdown timers for things like birthdays, concerts, and other events, just as the name description states, and you can set the timers and have them as widgets on your home screen or just view them in the app when you’re ready. Once timers are set they’ll display the days, hours, minutes, and seconds left until your event comes up.

SpotyTube

There are lots of ways to discover new music, and popular options like Play Music and Spotify even offer their own ways to do this, but SpotyTube is an app which is dedicated specifically to helping you find new music to check out. It even uses Spotify, YouTube, and Billboard to curate playlists for you so you have fresh music all the time, and naturally you can further personalize this by liking or disliking what comes up.

Cornea

Cornea is another photo filter app for that allows you to customize your images with all kinds of effects, but unlike other apps it adds a unique touch by giving each image you edit a Cornea score, which is aimed at telling you how popular your photo will be before you share it on other social platforms.

Placer App

This app is simple in what it offers. If you’re someone who goes to events often and from time to time could really use someone to stand in line for you even if just for a little bit and for whatever reason, Placer App provides this type of service by matching you with people who are registered to sit in lines and wait for you. Of course, you do have to pay these people, as this would only be fair since they’re spending they’re time, but if this is something you’re willing to do so you don’t lose your place in line, then check it out.

Pre: Best Friends Club

This is another app that is aimed at the teen crowd, though anyone could really use it, and essentially you group together in the app with your best friends and then can use this app to share all kinds of stuff with each other like check ins, photos, and more. Everyone can see whatever is shared and where people check in , and it also offers group chat.

Tracks

This is a really interesting take on motivating you to get out and exercise. You put in a pair of headphones or connect a Bluetooth pair, then turn this on and it play sounds of bullet fire, collapsing buildings and more and allows you to save people or escape dangerous situations, sort of like a game or an action movie. It’s definitely a more fun way to run or cycle, and it’s worth checking out if you want to add a little more excitement to your exercise.

Laugh Out Loud

If you like comedy and you like Kevin Hart, then this app is for you. It features original comedy video content for you to stream, some from Kevin Hart, and some from handpicked original comedians. It’s got a social aspect to it as well as you can heart content and chat with other uses about each video, and see how many views each video has.

YouTube Kids TV

Rounding out this list is the official Android TV app for YouTube Kids, now allowing you a way to steam your kids’ favorite content without having to bring it up on your phone or tablet and then let them watch it on the device or streaming it to a Chromecast. If you have kids and an Android TV device, this is certainly worth downloading.