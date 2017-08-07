Battery Cover For LG V30 Gets Leaked Online

The upcoming LG V30 has been hogging the headlines lately prior to its scheduled rollout, and a new leak seems to reveal what appears to be the battery cover for the smartphone. The back cover has surfaced on the Chinese ecommerce export website Witrigs.com, though the item is a battery cover replacement only and does not necessarily set everything in stone just yet. Nonetheless, the replacement material shows a back cover made of glass, which comes in the silver color option and weighs 0.02 kilograms. Other than mentioning that the battery cover is capable of protecting the LG V30 battery and other internal parts, no other details can be seen at the product listing.

While LG has confirmed the product’s launch at the end of August, pricing details of the phone remain unknown, though a previous rumor has it that the LG V30 will start hitting store shelves in September in various internal storage variants such as the 32GB, 64GB and 128GB models. According to the leak that came from South Korea, the 64GB storage model is supposed to become available for 800,000 KRW ($699), which means that the 32GB variant will have a relatively lower price while the 128GB model is expected to go for a higher price tag. So far, it is also rumored that the LG V30 will feature a 6-inch P-OLED FullVision display. The device is also supposed to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor. The handset is expected to run Android 7.1 Nougat with LG’s custom user interface on top of it. Unlike the earlier iterations of the V series of handsets, the LG V30 won’t ship with a secondary display, though it is supposed to feature an Always On display.

Previous rumors also claim that the device will include a 3,200mAh non-removable battery, unlike the removable unit found on the LG V20. Still earlier reports mentioned that the LG V30 will boast a dual-camera setup on the back and feature 6GB of RAM. Other features of the phone that surfaced in earlier rumors include a wireless charging capability. More details about the handset are expected to follow in the coming weeks as its official launch draws closer.