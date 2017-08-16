Battery Bar App Adds An Always On Battery Bar To Your Phone

Back in June last year, we wrote about an app called ‘Energy Bar’ which essentially shows off your battery status in a form of a short strip at the very top of your display, and now a rather new app emerged which does a similar thing, but comes with a ton of options. The app in question is called ‘Battery Bar’, and it’s really new, it currently (at the time of writing this article) has only 19 ratings in the Google Play Store, and it’s holding a 4.7-star rating overall. Having said that, this app is compatible with all Android phones with Android 4.1 Jelly Bean and higher.

Now, this app will put a battery bar at the very top of your display, just like the Energy Bar app, but you’re getting a ton more customization here. You can set the battery bar’s thickness, transparency, style (there are a number of predefined styles), while you can also add some unique animations to it. On top of that, you can also insert battery percentage inside the battery bar, so not only will you get a strip that you can check at any time while using your phone, but you’ll also know your exact battery percentage. This app also allows you to change colors of the battery bar, and that battery bar will even disappear if you’re watching a YouTube video, for example, as it is set to disappear when full screen apps come to play. You can even set different colors for different battery segments, for example, the last 25 percent of the battery can be red-colored, while the portion from 75 percent to 100 percent you can set to be green-colored. We’re only scratching the surface here, this app has a number of additional options that you can play around with.

The Battery Bar application is not free, though, you will have to pay $1 (€0.79) in order to use it. It’s also worth noting that this app comes from a developer called ‘Yogesh Dama’, who developed a number of applications for Android at this point. The Battery Bar app is Mr. Dama’s 19th application for Android, and he’s the man behind the ‘Quick Reminder’ and ‘Round Corners’ apps that some of you have probably used. Check out the YouTube video down below if you’d like to see this app in action, and if you’d like to get this app, click the Google Play banner.

