Baidu’s DU Android Screen Recorder App Gets Live Stream Tool

Chinese search engine giant Baidu has introduced a live stream feature to DU Recorder, its screen recorder solution for the Android platform, as a part of the celebration of the app’s 10 million-user milestone. The Beijing, China-based company announced recently that its DU Recorder app now has more than 10 million users across the globe and counting, nearly a year after it was rolled out. The DU Recorder app is designed to let you record screen videos in high quality, featuring a wide array of capabilities for capturing screen and recording different kinds of videos such as games, live programs and call sessions.

The addition of the new live stream capability to DU Recorder is expected to further increase the app’s user base, as Baidu aims to provide a recording experience to its users with a professional level of quality by adding free new features to the tool, according to Cailin Tang, product director of Baidu’s Global Business Unit. Tang said Baidu’s goal is to keep DU Recorder the leading solution of choice among creators who constantly produce video contents, with the company noting that the app is now listed as among the five leading items under the Video Players & Editors category on the GooglePlay Store across 61 countries. Now it sees the launch of a screen recorder feature on the app as a way to boost the number of its users and retain that growth over the foreseeable future. The live stream capability allows you to record videos in picture-in-picture mode using the “facecam” tool, meaning that you can make a video of yourself reacting to a live concert performance or game in real time.

Aside from the screen recording feature of the app, DU Recorder also includes a native video editor, complete with a vast array of functions for adding background music, merging multiple clips, trimming, converting, and adding several enhancements to the recording. DU Recorder is just among the many offerings by Baidu focused on improving customer experiences. The company has also been making investments in artificial intelligence and self-driving cars. It is likely that Baidu will expand into other segments in the near future as it looks to grow its variety of products and services.