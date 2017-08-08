Back To School Tech Buyers Guide 2017

August 8, 2017 - Written By Alexander Maxham

It’s that time of the year again. Time for students of all ages to get ready to head back to school for the 2017-18 school year, which means back to school shopping time. Now while many parents will be buying clothes for their students, some students will need some new tech. Whether that’s a new smartphone, a new laptop, or maybe even a new TV for their dorm room. We have rounded up the best of the best and have them in different lists below. But we have a few other suggestions that are worth talking about as well.

Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 QC

As a society, we are all using our smartphones all day long, and these smartphones just can’t keep up. And that’s where something like the Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 QC comes in. This is a battery pack that has a 10,000mAh capacity and has Quick Charge 3.0. So you are able to charge your smartphone quickly, while carrying a pretty light battery. This one can actually fit in your pocket pretty easily.

Buy the Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 QC

Urbanears Plattan 2 On-Ear Headphone

Another suggestions is the Plattan 2 On-Ear Headphones from Urbanears. These are a great pair of headphones, that actually look pretty clean. You won’t find a ton of logos anywhere on these headphones, and they are also very comfortable to wear. These will be a great pair to pick up for those long study sessions, and on top of that, these are under $50, which is a fantastic deal.

Buy the Urbanears Plattan 2 Headphones

Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Laptops & Chromebooks

Get the school year started with a reliable computer. Whether that’s a regular laptop running on Windows 10 or macOS, or even a Chromebook from Google. These are the best Laptops and Chromebooks for the 2017-18 school year, and they come in all different sizes and price ranges. From as small as 11-inches to 15-inches.

Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Laptops & ChromebooksBuy Now!
Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Headphones

Pick up the right headphones for that all-night study session before that big test that’s coming up. In this list, we have a number of great headphones available. Some of these are wired headphones while others are wireless headphones, which is becoming a bigger thing these days with more smartphones ditching the headphone jack.

Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best HeadphonesBuy Now!
Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best Smartphones

Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best SmartphonesBuy Now!
Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best Accessories

Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best AccessoriesBuy Now!
Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Tech Under $250

Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Tech Under $250Buy Now!
Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers

Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Smartwatches & Fitness TrackersBuy Now!
Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best TV’s & Streaming Devices

Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best TV’s & Streaming DevicesBuy Now!