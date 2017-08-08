Back To School Tech Buyers Guide 2017

It’s that time of the year again. Time for students of all ages to get ready to head back to school for the 2017-18 school year, which means back to school shopping time. Now while many parents will be buying clothes for their students, some students will need some new tech. Whether that’s a new smartphone, a new laptop, or maybe even a new TV for their dorm room. We have rounded up the best of the best and have them in different lists below. But we have a few other suggestions that are worth talking about as well.

Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 QC

As a society, we are all using our smartphones all day long, and these smartphones just can’t keep up. And that’s where something like the Anker PowerCore Speed 10000 QC comes in. This is a battery pack that has a 10,000mAh capacity and has Quick Charge 3.0. So you are able to charge your smartphone quickly, while carrying a pretty light battery. This one can actually fit in your pocket pretty easily.

Urbanears Plattan 2 On-Ear Headphone

Another suggestions is the Plattan 2 On-Ear Headphones from Urbanears. These are a great pair of headphones, that actually look pretty clean. You won’t find a ton of logos anywhere on these headphones, and they are also very comfortable to wear. These will be a great pair to pick up for those long study sessions, and on top of that, these are under $50, which is a fantastic deal.