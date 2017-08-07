Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best TV’s & Streaming Devices
School isn’t just about learning and studying all the time. Sometimes students need some time to sit back and relax and clear their mind before a big test, or just have some fun on the weekend. That’s where TV’s and streaming devices come in handy. Allowing students to get caught up with the latest episodes of Game of Thrones, Ballers, House of Cards, or any other TV show. There are plenty of different TV’s out there, as well as different streaming devices out there that are all at different price points, so here are the best.
In this list, we have a number of great TV’s, the majority of them are under $500, since most dorm rooms aren’t that big, students don’t normally need huge TV’s that are over 50-inches diagonally. There are also some great streaming devices here, ranging from Amazon’s Fire TV to the NVIDIA SHIELD TV, and even some gaming consoles like the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One S. Students and parents will find something from this list for the upcoming school year to keep things interesting, especially if its their first year away from home, as it will be for thousands of students in a few short weeks.
The Amazon Fire TV Stick is one of the cheapest streaming devices out there (the Roku Stick is sometimes cheaper). This runs on Amazon’s Fire OS, which means you’ll be using Amazon’s own app store. It’s not as robust as the Google Play Store, but still has plenty of apps and games available. It also streams in up to 1080p.
This TV from TCL is actually the best of both worlds. It’s a 55-inch 4K TV that also has Roku built in. With Roku, users will be able to stream all of their favorite TV shows and such, there are over 100,000 apps and services available on Roku including Hulu, Netflix, YouTube and much more.
This TV from Element is special. It’s got Amazon’s Fire TV built right in. Similar to the TCL TV that was listed above, but for Amazon’s Fire TV platform. It comes in a few different sizes, but this is the cheapest one, a 43-inch TV. It is a 4K model, which means it’ll be a great one for using with the PlayStation 4 Pro since that does indeed stream in 4K.
The PlayStation 4 Pro is the latest and greatest out of Sony. It has a capacity of 1TB, which is going to be plenty for downloading and storing games on your console. But on top of playing games, the PlayStation 4 is a great console for streaming media. It has a lot of the popular video services like YouTube, Hulu, Netflix and even PlayStation VUE, so you can get live TV on your TV.
Most people hail the NVIDIA SHIELD TV as the best streaming media player. It has a ton of great apps available through the Google Play Store, and it also has some great games from GeFORCE. The NVIDIA SHIELD TV does have all of your favorite apps like Netflix, Google Play Movies & TV, and many more.
Now this TV from VIZIO is not a 4K TV, but it is in full HD, 1080p. Which is fine since most content is still not in 4K, and even more of it is not even in 1080p yet. But this has 2 HDMI ports as well, so you could pick up the PlayStation 4 Pro and the NVIDIA SHIELD TV to connect to it.
LG’s 55-inch TV here is a 4K model, and it also has some really small bezels which makes it look great in a living room setup. Additionally, this TV has 4 HDMI ports and 3 USB ports, so there are plenty of places to plug in streaming players like the Fire TV or a Xbox One S, for those that have them.
The Xbox One X won’t be out until around November, so users will have to settle for the Xbox One S for now. And the Xbox One S is a great console to pick up. It does have 500GB of storage, but you can add more to it fairly easily. Additionally, it does still stream in 4K, for about half of the price of the PlayStation 4 Pro, which makes this a great option.
How about a curved TV? These curved TV’s from Samsung look absolutely stunning and give your entertainment setup a great look. This is Samsung’s 55-inch curved TV, and it’s also available in 49-inch and 65-inch models. It is in 4K, so that means you’ll get stunning pictures from different TV shows and movies, especially those that are in 4K.
This is by far the cheapest streaming player out there, and it’s from Roku. The platform has hundreds of thousands of different apps and services available, so you’ll have no problem finding something to watch or even play. It does stream in only HD which is 720p. Which is unfortunate, but for $30, it’s hard to find something that’s better than this. Especially since most content is still in 720p or 1080p.