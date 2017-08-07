Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best TV’s & Streaming Devices

School isn’t just about learning and studying all the time. Sometimes students need some time to sit back and relax and clear their mind before a big test, or just have some fun on the weekend. That’s where TV’s and streaming devices come in handy. Allowing students to get caught up with the latest episodes of Game of Thrones, Ballers, House of Cards, or any other TV show. There are plenty of different TV’s out there, as well as different streaming devices out there that are all at different price points, so here are the best.

In this list, we have a number of great TV’s, the majority of them are under $500, since most dorm rooms aren’t that big, students don’t normally need huge TV’s that are over 50-inches diagonally. There are also some great streaming devices here, ranging from Amazon’s Fire TV to the NVIDIA SHIELD TV, and even some gaming consoles like the PlayStation 4 Pro and the Xbox One S. Students and parents will find something from this list for the upcoming school year to keep things interesting, especially if its their first year away from home, as it will be for thousands of students in a few short weeks.