Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Tech Under $250
Going back to school can be pretty expensive, especially if you’re heading off to college and leaving home for the first time. There are some things you’ll need to get, like a laptop, or a portable hard drive, and then of course there are things you want to get like a TV or a PlayStation 4. There are some great pieces of tech that you can pick up for your dorm room or your first apartment that will be under $250, which doesn’t seem like a lot of money, but it can still bring you plenty of fun.
Included on this back to school buying guide, we have things like cheaper TV’s, a PlayStation 4 Slim, a Xbox One S, portable hard drives and even a Chromebook. So there are items here that will fit just about anyone’s tastes, even though these are all under $250. Now depending on where and when you buy these items, the prices may have changed and be over $250, obviously that is something that is out of our control, but for the most part these prices won’t change much if at all. And if they do, they will likely go down with back to school promotions coming in soon.
This isn’t the biggest, or the most high-def TV out there, but it is a pretty cheap and well-made TV from TCL. This is a 32-inch 720p TV, but what makes this TV special is the fact that it has Roku included. So that you’ll be able to watch your favorite shows on Hulu, Netflix, YouTube and many other channels, without using another port on the TV.
This PlayStation 4 Slim Bundle usually will fluctuate between $239 and $259, but it’s still a great bundle to grab. This is the 500GB model of the PlayStation 4 Slim, of course it comes with a DualShock 4 controller and there is also Uncharted 4 in the bundle. With the PlayStation 4 Slim, you’re limited to just playing games in 1080p, but then again most games are not available in 4K anyways, so that’s no real issue.
This is basically the best set-top box out there. The NVIDIA SHIELD TV is an Android TV set-top box, and it’s really the only option out there for Android TV. This set-top box does have plenty of apps available through Google Play, but there are also a ton of great games, including a number that NVIDIA has exclusivity on.
You can’t go back to school and not have a good pair of new headphones. These are the Extra Bass wireless headphones from Sony, and they are very comfortable to wear, not to mention the impressive sound quality from these. Sony also touts that the battery life on these is around 20 hours, so it can get you through a long study session if needed.
Who would have thought you could get a smartphone for under $250? Well you can actually get a couple of them. But the latest is the Moto E4 Plus which has a massive 5000mAh battery inside to keep you going all day long and then some.
Here’s another option for those looking for a cheap smartphone. And that’s the Moto G5 Plus. It’s a bit more high-end than the Moto E4 Plus, which is why it’s just barely in the $250 category here, but it does offer some great battery life and a pretty great camera as well.
The Fitbit Flex 2 is a good way to keep yourself accountable and stay active. All to often in college, students get used to not having to walk as much or be as active, but with the Flex 2, it’ll keep you active. The Flex 2 is also waterproof, so that it can track your swimming as well as your normal activity.
This is a pretty small and lightweight Chromebook here, which has an 11.6-inch touch screen available, so you could actually use it like it was a tablet, which is pretty cool when you think about it. Additionally, the Acer Chromebook R 11 Convertible does have Android Apps support, so you can use your favorite Android apps on this Chromebook as well.