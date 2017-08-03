Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Tech Under $250

Going back to school can be pretty expensive, especially if you’re heading off to college and leaving home for the first time. There are some things you’ll need to get, like a laptop, or a portable hard drive, and then of course there are things you want to get like a TV or a PlayStation 4. There are some great pieces of tech that you can pick up for your dorm room or your first apartment that will be under $250, which doesn’t seem like a lot of money, but it can still bring you plenty of fun.

Included on this back to school buying guide, we have things like cheaper TV’s, a PlayStation 4 Slim, a Xbox One S, portable hard drives and even a Chromebook. So there are items here that will fit just about anyone’s tastes, even though these are all under $250. Now depending on where and when you buy these items, the prices may have changed and be over $250, obviously that is something that is out of our control, but for the most part these prices won’t change much if at all. And if they do, they will likely go down with back to school promotions coming in soon.