Back To School Buying Guide 2017: Best Smartwatches & Fitness Trackers

Staying active while going to school can be a bit difficult, and it can lead to students becoming a bit lazier, and/or putting on some more weight. Many may think that they don’t have time to head to the gym and get a good run in. But that’s not necessarily true. Walking to class everyday, or going for a quick run in the morning is all you need. And fitness trackers (also smartwatches) will help you be more accountable to staying active. It’s basically like motivation to go for a walk, or a run, or a workout.

In this buying guide, we have listed some of the best smartwatches and fitness trackers for going back to school. These range greatly in prices as well as features. There are a ton of different smartwatches and fitness trackers available out there, all of which serve different purposes. Some of the models listed below might be from Fitbit, or Samsung, or LG, or even Fossil. They are all great choices and will work well for not only keeping students active, but also bringing their notifications to their wrist, so they don’t need to look at their smartphone all the time. Which is also an important thing these days.