Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best Accessories
Students going back to school need more than just a new smartphone, or a new laptop or even a TV. They also need things like portable hard drives, flash drives, perhaps a coffee maker, a travel mug, or even a toaster oven. Because let’s face it, students – especially those leaving home for the first time – are going to need things for their dorms and first apartments. And there are a ton of different things out there to pick up, but we’ve rounded up the best bang for your buck accessories to pick up for a students’ dorm or even a first apartment.
Some of the products below are going to be items that you expected, like a portable hard drive, or a Bluetooth mouse, but there are also some things you may not have expected, like a coffee maker. All of these are great ideas for back to school shopping. And you’ll want to get started on that right away, since many students go back to school in just a couple of weeks, if not sooner – depending on where you live. Of course, the items listed below are not mandatory items, but they are good suggestions for the upcoming school year.
This portable, external hard drive is a good one to pick up. It sports 2TB of space, which is going to be plenty of storage for most students, no matter what they need to store. Seagate does offer it up in multiple colors, and it does also work with just about any OS. It does use USB 3.0 for transferring documents and other files, so it’ll transfer nice and fast.
A webcam is another product that may not seem like it’s mandatory, but if your student is moving far away from home, it definitely is. This is the C920 from Logitech, which streams in 1080p and offers a fantastic image. So that you will be able to talk on it with ease. It works with just about any operating system, since it is just plug-and-play, making it easy to get setup.
Students are going to need some coffee for those early morning classes, and the Keurig K55 is here to help. This one is compatible with the K-Cups, so all you have to do is put in the K-Cup and add some water and the coffee machine will take care of the rest. Making it great for getting ready while you jump in the shower and head to that early class.
Depending on the dorm room the student is in, they may or may not have a fridge available. Luckily you can pick up this mini fridge for pretty cheap to send off to college with them. This won’t store all the food they’ll need, but it is good for storing some snacks and drinks and such, without needing to leave their room. So they won’t get preoccupied while studying for that big test.
This is one of the best wireless mice on the market right now. It’s the Logitech MX Anywhere 2S wireless mouse that will allow you to use it with just about any computer or mobile device. It can remember up to three devices at a time, and with Flow, you can use it with two different computers simultaneously. Even copy items between them without physically connecting them.
If you have a USB-C laptop like the new MacBook Pro, or one of Razer’s newer models, then this is the portable hard drive you’ll want. It connects natively over USB-C (read: no dongles needed). It is a more premium hard drive, and it’s durable, which means no worrying about it falling or anything like that. It also has 2TB of capacity, it also comes in other storage sizes if needed.
Out of the thousands of battery packs on the market right now, we chose to add this one to our list because it is small and compact, but also offers enough juice to keep your phone charged all day long. This has one USB port, so your friends are out of luck. But it will charge your smartphone around 3 times before it runs out of juice. And it’s small enough to fit in your pocket.
Of course, you can’t go back to school and not think about a new backpack. Timbuk2 has a great one here in the Command Laptop Backpack, and as you can tell by the name, it is indeed TSA-Friendly. So if you are flying to get back to school, this is a great backpack to pick up. It will fit laptops up to 15-inches which covers about 90% of laptops out there right now.
Headphones are definitely needed for a good study session, and the Cowin E-7’s are a pair of somewhat cheap headphones that offer great audio as well as active noise cancellation. These offer some pretty incredible battery life too, clocking in at nearly 20 hours. These will work with any smartphone that has Bluetooth, so there’s no need to worry about a headphone jack.
For any college kid, this is a lifesaver. The George Foreman grill is great for cooking virtually anything, from chicken to steak to even grilled sandwiches, and since not every dorm room has a stove, or a kitchen even, this is great for cooking something quick while you are in your dorm room and in a long study session.