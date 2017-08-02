Back to School Buying Guide 2017: Best Accessories

Students going back to school need more than just a new smartphone, or a new laptop or even a TV. They also need things like portable hard drives, flash drives, perhaps a coffee maker, a travel mug, or even a toaster oven. Because let’s face it, students – especially those leaving home for the first time – are going to need things for their dorms and first apartments. And there are a ton of different things out there to pick up, but we’ve rounded up the best bang for your buck accessories to pick up for a students’ dorm or even a first apartment.

Some of the products below are going to be items that you expected, like a portable hard drive, or a Bluetooth mouse, but there are also some things you may not have expected, like a coffee maker. All of these are great ideas for back to school shopping. And you’ll want to get started on that right away, since many students go back to school in just a couple of weeks, if not sooner – depending on where you live. Of course, the items listed below are not mandatory items, but they are good suggestions for the upcoming school year.