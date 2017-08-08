August Security Patch Already Hitting Nokia 5 & 6

The August Security Patch is already hitting the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 after Google initially started rolling the update out to its lineup of Pixel and Nexus devices just yesterday. In fact, Nokia reportedly started sending the update out to those two devices yesterday as well, which bodes well for owners of Nokia’s new series of Android phones if Nokia continues to push out software updates this quickly, regardless of whether or not they’re simply for improving the security flaws which may reside within the operating system.

Perhaps it isn’t so surprising that Nokia was quick to send out security patch updates to two of its three most recent phones, as Nokia has publicly stated before that its committed to keeping its phones updated in a very timely manner. On the other hand, it might be a little unexpected that Nokia was this fast with the patch, as most OEMs other than Google tend to send the patches out a little later in the month, if even in the same month at all.

Based on the screenshots taken by some of the users that have received the update so far, the patch looks to be about 120MB in size, so the update shouldn’t take long to download, though it is worth mentioning that this is more than double the size of the security patch that went out to the Pixel, so users may still want to download the update via Wi-Fi and make sure they have a decent amount of battery life left. It’s also not clear if all owners of the Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 globally are getting the update at this time or if Nokia and HMD Global are rolling things out in stages and region by region. If you haven’t received the update yet and you have either of the two phones from Nokia, you can manually check to see if it’s available by navigating to the settings menu, then about phone, and then tapping on software updates, which sometimes helps to force the update to show up a little earlier than it might have on its own. There’s no word yet on if this is hitting Nokia 3 devices as well, so owners of that device may want to manually check and see if the security patch is available for them too.