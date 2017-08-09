August 2017 Security Update for Samsung Devices Gets Detailed

Earlier this week, Google announced the August 2017 security patch which was immediately made available for its line of Nexus and Pixel devices. Manufacturers have had the patch for the past month, to prepare the update for its own devices. And now Samsung has detailed the changes in its August 2017 security patch that it will begin rolling out in the next few weeks. On top of the 28 vulnerabilities that Google has fixed, Samsung has fixed 12 vulnerabilities found in its own software. Which is going to help make your Samsung smartphone even more secure than it was already.

As is usually the case with these security patches, Samsung has not gone into full detail on what has been fixed in this update. This is to protect users that have not yet gotten the update or installed it. Seeing as they would still be vulnerable to these exploits and it could be a much bigger issue than Samsung or Google had expected. Out of the 12 vulnerabilities that Samsung found, all of them had a low severity, which means these weren’t huge vulnerabilities like Stagefright (which is actually the vulnerability that started the whole monthly security update phenomenon). You can read up on all of the vulnerabilities that were fixed, if you’re interested, by hitting the source link below.

Samsung already appears to be rolling out this August 2017 security patch in at least one market on the Galaxy J7 Prime. It’ll likely reach other devices in the next few weeks. Now not every smartphone that Samsung makes and sells will get this August update. Some may get the September update next month. Since Samsung has so many different devices, and it is updating devices that are over 2 years old, not every device gets the update every month. But they do get recent updates. The newer devices do get updates much more frequently, however, as those are a bit easier to update, than something like the Galaxy Note 4 from 2014. Which is completely understandable, not to mention the fact that there are likely more Galaxy S8 users right now than Galaxy Note 4 users.