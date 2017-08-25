AT&T’s Primetime Tablet Now Available For Purchase

The AT&T Primetime tablet was announced earlier this week, and now it’s available for purchase through AT&T’s website and also through its stores around the country. The AT&T Primetime can be had for $29.99 on a new two-year contract, or $10/month for 20 months on AT&T NEXT, which makes the tablet just $200. That’s a decent price for a tablet these days, with the majority of them being over $500 a pop.

On board, is a 10-inch 1920×1200 resolution display, which will be great for watching video and such. Sure a higher resolution display might be better but it would be tougher on battery life, and with most content being in either 720p or 1080p, this is definitely enough resolution. This is powered by a 9070mAh battery, which should last quite a while on a single charge. It does have Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 2.0 for charging up pretty quickly too. This is thanks to the Snapdragon 625 which is powering the show here. The Snapdragon 625 is an octa-core processor used in many smartphones including the Moto Z2 Play. There’s also 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, plenty for storing movies and such. AT&T has also included a micro SD card slot that can support up to 256GB of additional space. There’s 5-megapixel cameras on the front and back, as well as Android 7.0 Nougat on-board here, there’s no word on when it’ll get Android Oreo though.

AT&T is touting the fact that the Primetime is a media-centric tablet. With TV Mode being a headlining feature here. This features brings all of your favorite movies and TV shows to just a swipe away. Of course, you also have the ability to watch DIRECTV NOW – which is pre-installed – on the tablet. Remember that if you are an Unlimited Plus user on AT&T, you do get a $25 credit for DIRECTV NOW every month, effectively cutting the price of the service in half. AT&T also has dual front-facing speakers, which makes the media experience much better for everyone here. It’s available online via the link below, or you can stop by your local AT&T store to take a look at the AT&T Primetime tablet.