AT&T’s Glenn Lurie Will Retire in September 2017

AT&T’s CEO of Mobility and Consumer Operations, Glenn Lurie is set to step down and retire next month, according to a report out of The Wall Street Journal. This is likely in AT&T’s plans for integrating with Time Warner, an acquisition that should be finalizing in the next few months. AT&T has not yet made the announcement official, but it has been sent out to all employees in an email. This is likely due to the major restructuring that AT&T announced last Friday, which would see John Donovan named as CEO of AT&T Communications. This puts Donovan in charge of AT&T’s landline business and DIRECTV.

Lurie has been with AT&T for quite some time, and started in the wireless industry back in the early 1990s. Lurie has seen AT&T back to being one of the top wireless carriers in the country. He is also credited with negotiating with Apple for the exclusivity on the iPhone which lasted until the iPhone 4S, and now the device is available on all of the carriers in the nation. The iPhone exclusivity was a big deal for AT&T, and it’s a deal that is still having a massive impact for the company today, even though the exclusivity has ended.

AT&T is moving from being a telecommunications business into being more of a media business. After recently acquiring DIRECTV, and now in the process of acquiring Time Warner, it is squarely put in that media sector. The acquisition of Time Warner is expected to be approved in the next few months, after being announced last October. While there have been rumors that AT&T would need to make some concessions for the deal to go through, the company has yet to actually make any, at least publicly. Of course all of that will be detailed when the acquisition is approved by regulators. AT&T hasn’t really said what it plans to do with Time Warner yet, but it would effectively put AT&T in control of some of the largest and most popular cable channels like CNN and HBO, which is already part of DIRECTV NOW, but it could also drop down the overall price of that service, since it would be able to control the pricing for those networks.