AT&T’s Entry-Level ZTE Maven 2 Receives Android 7.1.1 Nougat

The Android 7.1.1 Nougat update is now making its way onto another smartphone at AT&T, and while this particular software package still hasn’t landed on premium devices like the LG G6 or the Samsung Galaxy S8, it is now available for the low-end, budget-friendly ZTE Maven 2. The software update officially started being distributed on Tuesday and includes the Android security patch launched by Google on June 1.

The update is identified by the build number “Z831V1.0.0B29,” weighs 1.16GB, and requires the ZTE Maven 2 to run the build number “Z831V1.0.0B19” based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. As for what to expect from the latest software release, the ZTE Maven 2 is making the jump to Android 7.1.1 Nougat, meaning that the latest software package for the device should include a wide variety of new features and improvements, including better performance and better battery life thanks to an updated Doze mode. The user interface is likely going to go through some changes as well, and new features like Multi-window multitasking should also be included. The addition of the Vulkan API should theoretically improve 3D graphics performance of the handset, but given the ZTE Maven 2’s limited hardware, the new API might not make that great of a difference in 3D rendering at the end of the day. Smarter and bundled notifications are also present in Android Nougat, and a new Data Saver gives users better options for managing data usage.

The Android 7.1.1 update for the phone is distributed over-the-air and as usual, the package should expand gradually in the coming days. ZTE Maven 2 owners who have yet to receive the update notification can attempt to trigger the update manually from the phone’s settings menu, but either way, it’s advised to download and apply the update over an active Wi-Fi network and while the device has at least 50 percent of battery left. The ZTE Maven 2 was released in mid-2016 running Android 6.0 Marshmallow out of the box and featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 system-on-chip (SoC) paired with 1GB of RAM. It carries a 5-inch display with a resolution of 854 x 480 and is currently available through AT&T for $39.99, thus being one of the currently cheapest devices that allow you to experience Android 7.1.1 Nougat.