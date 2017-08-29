AT&T Rolls Out August 2017 Update To Four Samsung Devices

AT&T is now pushing an update to no fewer than 4 Samsung devices, including the Samsung Galaxy S7, Galaxy S7 Edge, Galaxy Note 4, and Galaxy Note Edge. Before anybody gets too excited, this update is only intended to bring each of the Samsung smartphones up to date with regard to security – namely, it entails the August 2017 security patch. However, security patches are always welcome since they prevent many of the platforms more notorious malware from taking advantage of previously discovered bugs or exploits. It also brings the devices’ security patch level into parity with Samsung’s newer flagships, the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+.

As to the patches themselves, and as is almost always the case with all updates, they vary in download size depending on which device they are intended for. For the Samsung Galaxy S7 and Galaxy S7 Edge – which, respectively, push the software version to number G930AUCS4BQH1 or G935AUCS4BQH1 – the download will be around 41.6 MB. On the other hand, the update for the Samsung Galaxy Note 4 will push the software version number to N910AUCS2EQH1 and will run right around 28.3 MB. Finally, the Samsung Galaxy Note Edge update will only take up 22.2 MB and will bring the version number to N915AUCS2DQH1. Regardless of the small file-sizes involved here, it is important to point out that users will want to make sure their devices are charged up before installing to prevent problems with the update.

It bears mention that users will not necessarily have seen the update hit their devices just yet, although the update began rolling out on August 28, according to AT&T. Over-the-air rollouts tend to take some time to complete, so users shouldn’t be too concerned if they haven’t seen it yet on any of the above-listed devices. This update also only applies to devices on the AT&T network, as of this writing. However, Samsung has generally been good about getting updates pushed to its devices in the past. So, any of these devices that are currently being used on other carriers’ networks could see the update in the near future as well – though it goes without saying that whether or when that happens will depend mostly on the provider.