AT&T Pushing Out The Daydream Update For The Galaxy S8

The Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus on AT&T’s network are finally receiving support for Google’s Daydream in the form of a software update. The package with the software version G950USQU1AQGL and G955USQU1AQGL for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus also brings along the Android Security Patch for the month of August. Also included are several fixes and stability improvements for both handsets, including network performance enhancements, the option of automatically hiding the navigation bar, support for AGIF, and user interface changes. Pre-installed apps on the two smartphones are also being updated, such as E-mail, Samsung Knox, Messaging, and Calendar. Bluetooth and the Smart Help feature found on Samsung devices are also receiving updates, users report.

AT&T happens to be the third carrier in the United States to deliver the update allowing both handsets to work with the Daydream View VR headset. Previously, Verizon pushed out a similar package to Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus units on its network and T-Mobile did the same. However, users have reported that their smartphones still aren’t able to run Daydream apps after installing the software delivered by T-Mobile. Both the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus were launched by Samsung back in March and the firm made it clear that neither smartphone would be Daydream-enabled out of the box, later promising to bring the compatibility with Google’s VR platform via a software update.

AT&T is pushing the package to all eligible device as an Over-The-Air (OTA) update, so it may take a while before all units receive it. If you can’t wait for the update, you may manually check for it by heading to the “Settings” app and navigating to “Software Updates.” On the following screen, select “Download Updates Manually” and the system will prompt you to download and install the update if it is indeed ready for your handset. The package is sizeable, weighing in at around 490MB, so it is advisable to connect to a Wi-Fi network before proceeding with the update to avoid consuming your mobile data. Also, it is recommended to have at least 50 percent of battery left or have your phone connected to a charger during the installation process.