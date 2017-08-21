AT&T Debuts Primetime Android Tablet For $10 Per Month

AT&T has officially announced an exclusive new tablet called Primetime, ready to launch on its network this Friday. Mobile carriers nowadays don’t offer many exclusive devices anymore, but every now and then they do try to treat their customers to something they can’t find anywhere else. The AT&T Primetime tablet, as its name suggests, is designed with entertainment in mind and is marketed as the perfect tool for media consumption. The Primetime tablet can make the most of AT&T’s DIRECTV NOW and other video apps, but it’s also suitable for an enterprise environment as it supports on-device encryption and secure connections, the wireless carrier claims.

The AT&T Primetime features a 10-inch display panel with a resolution of 1,920 by 1,080 pixels and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor paired with 2GB of RAM, in addition to boasting 32GB of internal storage space expandable up to 128GB with the help of a microSD card. Its other key specifications include dual Bluetooth media streams, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, and a 9,070 mAh battery that AT&T says should provide consumers with up to 11 hours of web surfing on Wi-Fi, video playback, or listening to music. Since it’s heavily focused on entertainment, the tablet also sports dual front-facing speakers, Dolby audio support, and quick access to DirecTV and other such video apps. For instance, the included TV mode enables users to access DIRECTV or DIRECTV NOW with just one tap or swipe. The company didn’t reveal who manufactured the tablet, though ZTE is the most likely candidate considering their collaboration history in the entry-level market segment.

The new Primetime tablet will go on sale this Friday, August 25, on AT&T’s website and at the company’s retail locations across the country. Interested customers will be able to get the tablet on an AT&T installment plan at $10 per month for 20 months, or with a two-year contract for $29.99, though both offers only apply to people with qualified credit. AT&T customers who are on an Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Choice plan, meanwhile, can add the new Primetime tablet to their wireless plans for an extra $20 per month. The firm highlighted that the Primetime aims to deliver a good entertainment experience on a budget, sporting a variety of TV features in a portable and affordable body. AT&T’s official product page for the Primetime tablet has yet to go live but should launch come Friday.