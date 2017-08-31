AT&T Announces Intent To Carry LG V30 This Fall

The LG V30 is now official, and AT&T has announced that it will indeed sell the device later this fall. The LG V30 does not yet have a release date, but it is expected to be available in either late September or early October. It’s understood that AT&T will be releasing pricing and availability details at some point in September. As for now, AT&T customers will be able to pre-register for information, so that once AT&T does announce pricing and availability, they will be the first to know.

LG’s latest smartphone, the V30, continues the design changes that LG started with the G6 earlier this year. That means that it does have a nearly bezel-less display and it’s a 18:9 aspect ratio panel as well. On top of that, LG did make a few subtle changes and added some curves to the device. This includes some curves on the back and some on the front, but only slight curves. This makes it easier to handle, especially important with it being such a large device. Internally, there is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor running the show, with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. All of this is powered by a 3300mAh battery which is non-removable. LG has given the V30 the quad-DAC treatment for great sound, so unlike the LG G6, it is available on all V30 models and not just some regions. The LG V30 is also waterproof, rated at IP68 and does have the military spec for being rugged, so even though it is a glass device, it is pretty sturdy.

AT&T is one of four carriers that will be offering the device in the US. It will be offering the V30 in both black and silver. There are some other colors available, but those won’t be coming to the US anytime soon, if it all. Silver will be the more popular color and the one that carriers will push more, some industry watchers believe. It’s a great-looking color, but it does still have that black front, and that is to make it better for VR, as well as making those bezels look even smaller. AT&T should be announcing its own pricing and availability details for the LG V30 in the next few weeks.