ASUS ZenFone AR Lands in Canada at Select Retailers

ASUS’ first and currently only, Tango and Daydream-powered smartphone, the ZenFone AR, is now on sale in Canada. The ZenFone AR supports both Daydream and Tango, giving users a great augmented and virtual reality experience. It’s also one of the few smartphones out there with 6GB of RAM and the Snapdragon 821 powering the show. The ASUS ZenFone AR is available now in Canada from Amazon, Best Buy, Canada Computers, Memory Express and Staples Canada. In Canada, the 6GB of RAM and 64GB of storage model is being sold, and it’ll cost $899 CAD.

The ASUS ZenFone AR is a pretty popular phone right now, and that’s because of how different it is when compared to other smartphones on the market. We’ve had Daydream-compatible smartphones before like the Google Pixel, Pixel XL and Galaxy S8. And also Tango-compatible phones like Lenovo’s Phab2 Pro. But we haven’t had both available in the same phone until the ZenFone AR. So you can go from playing around in augmented reality, to chasing down zombies in Daydream. The ZenFone AR does also have six degrees of freedom support, which allows you to have a more realistic experience while in VR. With the Adreno 530 GPU inside, the ZenFone AR works well with both AR and VR, as well as playing other games on the device.

Now, augmented and virtual reality aren’t the only compelling features of this device. It does also have a great camera on the back for taking photos. It also has 4-axis OIS and 3-axis EIS which makes for stunning photos, especially if you can’t hold your hands still. ASUS also has its PixelMaster 3.0 software included in the camera which does quite a bit to make these photos and videos look much better. It also has the ability to record in 4K resolution. There’s a 5.7-inch Quad HD 2560×1440 resolution display here, and there is a micro SD card slot available for expanding storage if you should need a bit more space. And finally, there is a non-removable 3300mAh battery inside, which should keep the ASUS ZenFone AR going all day long and then some.