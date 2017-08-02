The ASUS ZenFone AR Hits Verizon For $648 Or $27 A Month

The ASUS ZenFone AR is hitting Verizon Wireless for $648 or $27 a month if you prefer to break the phone up into payments. While it was already known that the device would be coming to Verizon and that the phone would be available for purchase soon, it was still unknown how much the phone would cost. Now those who have been interested in picking up this device no longer have to wonder how much of a dent in their wallets it will take to grab this unique smartphone.

As it currently stands the phone isn’t technically available to buy, but Verizon is taking pre-orders, so you can still make the purchase and you will just have to wait for the device to ship out. There is no listed ship date at the moment so it’s still unclear when those who buy the ZenFone AR will actually get the device in hand. The only model of the ZenFone AR that Verizon is currently taking pre-orders for is the 128GB model, and there is no indication that Verizon will sell the device with any other storage options. ASUS does offer a 64GB model though, so perhaps there is a chance that consumers will be able to pick this one up as well at some point.

The ZenFone AR is a Verizon exclusive, so if you were hoping to grab this on another carrier that isn’t going to happen, at least for now. That being said, ASUS should end up offering an unlocked model for U.S. consumers in the future, again though, this is something that is still unclear. While this isn’t the first smartphone to hit the market with Augmented Reality capabilities it is the first device which is compatible with both the Tango and Daydream platforms, putting it in a unique position to offer something that no other Android device can at the moment. Aside from the AR and VR features, as well as 128GB of storage, the ZenFone AR is equipped with a 5.7-inch WQHD screen, a 23-megapixel rear camera, an 8-megapixel front camera, a 3,300mAh battery, and 6GB of RAM. The device also only comes in one color – Charcoal Black, and it runs on Android 7.0 Nougat software out of the box so it should eventually get an update to Android 7.1 and Android 8.0, though ASUS and Verizon could simply choose to skip right to Android 8.0 now that it’s nearing a public release. In addition to launching in the U.S. through Verizon today, the ZenFone AR is also poised to hit Canada, and it you can already pre-order the device in the UK as well.