ASUS ZenFone 4 With Dual Rear Cameras Shown Off In New Teaser

ASUS has released a new teaser image for the ASUS ZenFone 4. The interesting thing about this latest teaser is that it does clearly seem to be showing off the phone in the background. The back of the smartphone, that is. Which does also mean that this image (providing it is definitely the ‘standard’ ZenFone 4) is now largely confirmed to be coming equipped with a dual rear camera setup. An aspect which had been previously rumored on, and also alluded to through additional teaser images that ASUS has released recently – which were clearly placing a focus on the camera capabilities of the ZenFone 4.

For reference, ASUS has already confirmed a launch event which is taking place on August 19. Likewise, it is highly expected that he ZenFone 4 will be part of the proceedings on that day. However, it also now looks as though an event will be taking place in Taiwan a couple of days earlier (on August 17) – as that is the date listed along with this latest teaser image. In addition to a link which provides further details on how members of the public can apply to be in attendance at the August 17 event in Taipei City. Admissions for those who want to be a part of that event will open on August 3 (and close on August 6) and details can be found over on the official ASUS website.

In spite of the different events taking place in the same week, what remains to be seen is just how many variants of the ZenFone 4 will be announced at either or both events. ASUS has a habit of announcing more than one variant of each device and over the past few weeks and months, a number of ZenFone 4 variants have come to light. Two such examples include the ASUS ZenFone 4 Max which the company actually announced back on July 4, and the ASUS ZenFone 4 Pro. Which as the name suggests is likely to be a ‘Pro’ version of the standard ZenFone 4, where among other things, will come with upgraded specs compared to the standard ZenFone 4. In addition to also coming equipped with dual rear cameras, based on recent leaked photos.