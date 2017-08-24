ASUS ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite Appears With 3GB Of RAM, HD Panel

ASUS had introduced its ZenFone 4 series of smartphones quite recently, and it seems like the company is planning to add yet another device to that list in the near future, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite (ZD553KL). The ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite just surfaced in an image, and that image not only shares the design of this smartphone, but also some of its specifications. This handset will sport a home key below the display, which will probably double as a fingerprint scanner, and on its sides, you’ll get two capacitive keys.

The metal-clad ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite will go on sale in Malaysia next month it seems, and it will probably land in some other markets in Asia. This handset is said to cost around $210, while it will sport a 5.3-inch 720p (1280 x 720) display. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 SoC will fuel the ZenFone Selfie Lite, while it will pack in 3GB of RAM and 32GB of expandable storage. A 16-megapixel shooter will be placed on the back of the ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite, and Android 7.0 Nougat will come pre-installed on this smartphone it seems, along with ASUS’ ZenUI on top of it, which is ASUS’ custom skin. The device will be available in Sunlight Gold and Deepsea Black color variants, which is also something that was revealed in today’s leak.

This handset will not exactly have the slimmest bezels around, and it will sport some black bars around the display, but this is, after all, a budget offering by ASUS. As part of its new ZenFone 4 series of devices, ASUS had introduced six new smartphones about a week ago. The company introduced the ZenFone 4, ZenFone 4 Pro, ZenFone 4 Selfie, ZenFone Selfie Pro, ZenFone 4 Max and ZenFone 4 Max Pro. The ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite will be the seventh ZenFone 4-branded handset out there, and chances are we will see more smartphones join that family by the end of 2017. It is still unknown when will ASUS reveal all the ZenFone 4 Selfie Lite details, but considering that quite a few details regarding this smartphone surfaced today, it is possible that the phone will get announced soon, probably in the next couple of weeks.

