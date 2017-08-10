ASUS ZenFone 4 Hits GFXBench With 4GB RAM, Android 7.1.1

The ASUS ZenFone 4 has now shown up on GFXBench, providing some information on the specs and features that will be included in the device. For instance, the benchmark listing shows the ZenFone 4 featuring a 5.5-inch display along with a 1920 x 1080 resolution. Inside, the ZenFone 4 is listed as coming loaded with 4GB RAM (listed as 3.7GB), 64GB internal storage (listed as 52GB), and coming powered by a Qualcomm octa-core processor (clocking at 2.2 GHz). As the listing also details the GPU as the Adreno 508, it stands to reason that the processor in question is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 630.

In addition, the listing also goes on to suggest the rear camera will be a 12-megapixel camera (listed as 11-megapixel), while the front-facing camera will be an 8-megapixel camera (listed as 7-megapixel). The only other aspects which can be drawn on from this listing, is that the ZenFone 4 will be a dual-SIM phone and will come running on Android 7.1.1 (Nougat) out of the box.

ASUS is expected to formally announce the latest ZenFone on August 19, having already sent out invites to an event. However, the last few days (and hours even) have seen a number of leaks and rumors coming through. For instance, in spite of this listing only detailing one rear camera, earlier today it was suggested by a tipster that the ZenFone 4 will actually come equipped with a dual rear camera setup, comprised of two 12-megapixel cameras. That suggestion also came with a leaked render further highlighting the same point. Likewise, speculation has been mounting that the ZenFone 4 will not be the only ZenFone device to be announced in the next few weeks. Speaking of which, and again earlier today, ASUS itself was the source of a leak, when it all but confirmed that in addition to the ZenFone 4, there will also be a ZenFone 4 Selfie (this one also popped up on TENAA today), a ZenFone Selfie Pro, and a ZenFone Max. Of course, whether all these devices will be announced at the same time, at the same event, remains to be seen. As does whether or not all the ZenFone models will become available in all regions.