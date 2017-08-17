ASUS Unveils ZenFone Zoom S In India With A 5,000mAh Battery

The ASUS ZenFone Zoom S (ZE553KL) has just been announced in India. The ZenFone Zoom S is a compelling mid-range offering from ASUS, this phone comes with a set of three capacitive buttons below its display, and it is made out of metal. The device sports a dual camera setup on its back, and the fingerprint scanner is also placed on its back side. All of the device’s physical keys can be found on the right, and the phone also comes with ASUS’ 0.03s TriTech+ autofocus for quick focus in 0.03 seconds. Now, in order to achieve this, ASUS included a second-gen laser autofocus and subject-tracking autofocus in this smartphone.

The ASUS ZenFone Zoom S sports a 5.5-inch fullHD (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, while Corning’s Gorilla Glass 5 protection is included on top of it. The ZenFone Zoom S packs in 4GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable storage. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 625 64-bit octa-core SoC fuels the ZenFone Zoom S, and it is clocked at 2.0GHz, while it comes with the Adreno 506 GPU for graphics processing. Two 12-megapixel snappers are included on the back of the ZenFone Zoom S, its main snapper comes with PDAF, f/1.7 aperture, 1.4um pixel size, three-axis EIS, four-axis OIS and this is Sony’s IMX362 sensor we’re looking at here. The secondary 12-megapixel shooter offers an f/2.0 aperture and a 5P Largan lens. A 13-megapixel shooter (f/2.0 aperture, Sony’s IMX214 sensor) is placed on the phone’s front side, and a rather large 5,000mAh battery is included in this smartphone, along with the BoostMaster fast charging.

The ZenFone Zoom S comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and it offers hi-res audio (192kHz/24-bit standard), while it also has dual internal microphones. There are two SIM card slots included here (hybrid dual SIM, micro + nano SIM), while Android 6.0 Marshmallow comes pre-installed on this phone, along with ASUS ZenUI 3.0 skin. Bluetooth 4.2 is also a part of this package, and so is a Type-C USB port. The ZenFone Zoom S comes in Navy Black and Glacier Silver color variants, while it is priced at Rs. 26,999 ($421) in India, and you can buy it exclusively from Flipkart.