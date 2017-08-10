ASUS Briefly Leaks ZenFone 4 Selfie, Selfie Pro, & Max

ASUS has briefly leaked the ZenFone 4 Selfie, the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, and the ZenFone 4 Max on its online shop, though the listings for those have already been taken offline. That said, it wasn’t done before the information was saved in Google’s chrome web cache. Due to this you can see the images above and below of the three different phones complete with details on specs and hardware, including color, design elements, and price, though the costs that are listed in the images are for Europe and not the U.S. or other international markets, so it’s important to keep in mind that the prices for anywhere but Europe are still technically unknown.

When it comes to the cost for Europe, The ZenFone 4 Max is actually going to be the least expensive, coming in at a price of €229,99, while the ZenFone 4 Selfie comes in at €299,99, and the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro comes in at €399,99, which are essentially €230, €300, and €400. When it comes to specs, the ZenFone 4 Max comes with a 5.2-inch IPS HD screen powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor, 3GB of RAM, 32GB of internal storage space, an 8-megapixel front camera, and a 13-megapixel plus 5-megapixel dual camera setup on the back. It’s also coming with a 4,100mAh (as opposed to the 5,000mAh battery for the model that was announced back on July 4th) battery and support for expandable storage, and comes in Pink with a White face. The ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro on the other hand comes with a 5.5-inch Full HD screen powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space, which is also expandable via microSD card. For the cameras things are switched around as the dual camera setup is on the front here, with a 24-megapixel plus 5-megapixel pair of sensors, while the camera on the back is 16-megapixels. This phone also has a much smaller battery as it holds a capacity of 3,000mAh.

As for the ZenFone 4 Selfie, it comes with a 5.5-inch display but it will be HD just like the ZenFone 4 Max instead of Full HD like the ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro, and it will come with a 20-megapixel plus 8-megapixel dual camera setup on the front instead of the 24-megapixel plus 5-megapixel. For the rear camera it’s carrying a 16-megapixel sensor as well, and it’s powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage space, also expandable with a microSD card if needed and it also comes with a 3,000mAh battery. Both the ZenFone 4 Selfie and ZenFone 4 Selfie Pro will come in Black, and all three phones will come running on Android 7.0 Nougat and come with fingerprint sensors.