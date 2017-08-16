Anker’s Echo Dot Competitor, Eufy Genie, Now Available

Earlier this month, Anker’s Eufy brand announced its own Alexa-speaker called the Genie. It is essentially everything that the Echo Dot from Amazon is, but a bit cheaper. The Eufy Genie is now available for purchase for just $34.99, which is actually $15 cheaper than the Echo Dot. And it’s still cheaper than the Echo Dot’s usual sale price of $39.99.

Inevitably, the Eufy Genie is getting a lot of comparisons to the Amazon Echo Dot. This is due to its price point, but also its functionality. The Genie ties into Alexa, so you are able to use the thousands of Alexa skills that are already available, which include things like reading you the news, doing audio books, ordering pizza, or even starting your car. And with the Genie, you can get into the Alexa ecosystem even cheaper than ever before, which is something Amazon definitely supports. On top of all of the already available skills, the Genie will work with Eufy’s upcoming line of smart home products, which the company expects to debut in the coming weeks. This includes a successor to its very popular RoboVac 11, among other smart lights, smart light switches and much more. Eufy has said that its entire smart home lineup will cost under $600, combined, which is rather impressive.

The Eufy Genie is shipping beginning today from Amazon’s website, and it is eligible for Amazon Prime. Even if you already have the Echo Dot, this is still a great product to pick up. Seeing as you can scatter these around your home or office so that Alexa is always nearby when you need her. This is much easier to do with something like the Genie instead of the standard Echo, which costs around $179 each. Now the Genie doesn’t have a great speaker (we haven’t tested it yet, but given its size, it likely isn’t incredible), but with Alexa you can connect another speaker over Bluetooth. Or, the Genie does have a 3.5mm jack available to wire in another speaker, perhaps one that has much better sound. So you can talk to Alexa without any lag (something that you would encounter if you used Bluetooth).