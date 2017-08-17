Anker Launches New Wireless Audio Peripheral On Amazon

Anker, a manufacturer of many popular smartphone accessories, has released a new addition to its lineup of devices. This product is named the Anker Soundbuds Curved Wireless Earbuds, and it is currently available for purchase from Amazon’s website. The manufacturer claims that the earbuds were designed to ensure the best possible fit for a wide range of consumers. Among the features that help achieve this goal is the presence of customizable and interchangeable EarTips which ensure that the device fits well into the ear. In addition, EarWings, which likely refers to the hooks that attach the device to the ear lobe, further adds to secure fit of the peripheral to the auditory organ.

The company claims that the device supports the necessary codecs to boost its audio quality. The Anker Soundbuds Curved Wireless Earbuds boasts of aptX codec support, which is specifically designed to enable hi res audio over Bluetooth audio peripherals. In order to deliver the higher audio quality, the device utilizes the codec to reduce the file size of the audio signal transmitted over the Bluetooth connection. While Bluetooth 5.0 is now around the corner, the earbud still sports the older Bluetooth 4.1 standard. Thus it cannot take advantage of the newest features included in the new standard like increased range, reduced power consumption, and improved audio quality through higher available bandwidth.

In terms of battery life, Anker promises that its product can last up to 14 hours of talk time and 12.5 hours of music time on just one charge. Even though the entire charging process may last for around 1.5 hours, users in desperate need of a working wireless peripheral may top up the device for 10 minutes in order to operate it continuously for an hour. As this accessory is targeted towards people who participate in athletic events, it is equipped with a water-resistant shell and an internal nanocoating to protect it against splashes of water or sweat. However, Anker did not provide any IP water and dust resistance rating on the listing for the earbuds. These are normally priced at $69.99 though they’re currently on sale for a limited time at $49.99, and with them Anker will also include a microUSB cable, leather carrying pouch, numerous EarTips and EarWings into the package.