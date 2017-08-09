Andy Rubin To Share Essential PH-1 Availability Next Week

Andy Rubin, godfather of Android and creator of the upcoming Essential PH-1, took to Twitter to let the public know that next week he will be announcing where you can buy the phone. Rubin also announced that the company is ramping up production in preparation for the grand announcement, and included the attached photographs to prove such. Racks upon racks of Essential phones seem to bode well for the company avoiding a supply and demand gaffe in the vein of a young OnePlus, though at this point, there’s no guarantee that the device has drummed up enough interest that the company won’t face the opposite issue.

The rather unusual Essential phone has not built up hype in the same way that some other devices do, with bombastic marketing and boasting of specs everywhere. Andy Rubin has served as the device’s main ambassador, and up until quite recently, its calling card has been a mystery. It seemed to make a surprise appearance in a Michelin ad a while back, and has been getting leaked and teased here and there since. Just about every major official revelation regarding the device until this point has been done by Rubin himself, normally through his Twitter.

As a refresher, the Essential phone features a unique design incorporating a nearly bezel-free display, but with the front camera dipping down into the screen, just about far enough to cut the status bar in half if it’s not hidden. It will also forego a headphone jack in favor of a single USB Type-C port. The phone boasts modular capabilities, and one of the first mods to be shown was a tiny 360 camera that sits atop the phone. The titanium body has a ceramic back on one side, and a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the other, covering up the 5.71-inch, 2,560 x 1,312 screen. The phone boasts 4 microphones with beam forming and noise cancellation, as well as a dual 13-megapixel camera setup around back, which uses a color camera and a monochrome camera in concert for better detail. The front camera is a somewhat more pedestrian 8-megapixel unit. The battery sits at a fairly standard 3,040mAh. Support for Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC is on board, along with a glut of network bands. The whole affair is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, paired up with 4GB of RAM. 128GB of fast UFS 2.1 storage rounds out the whole package, which all runs on a slightly modified version of Android, which is currently said to be Android 7.0 (Nougat), but could be bumped up to a higher version or even Android O by the time launch rolls around.