Android Instant Apps Supports 500 Million Devices

Android Instant Apps, a cloud app delivery service that Google has tied to the Play Store, is now compatible with 500 million unique devices. This obviously does not mean 500 million types of Android devices, but many different makes and models of phones and tablets are covered nonetheless. Android Instant Apps, to put it simply, gives users access to app experiences that may otherwise be hindered by space, data, or the power of their device. In celebration of the colossal figure, Google has gathered data from a number of major apps that shows how their development and deployment of Android Instant Apps has affected their numbers on metrics such as user engagement and overall installs.

Vimeo, one of the most popular online video platforms in the world, already boasts over 500 million daily users, but wanted to expand that crowd and give their users easy access to a full native app experience. It utilized Android Instant Apps to do that, and saw the average duration of users’ sessions jump up by about 130%. US e-commerce firm Jet employed Android Instant Apps to make shopping from mobile devices easier and faster, and saw a 27% boost in conversion rate as a result. The New York Times found the average number of crossword puzzles per user doubling with its use of Android Instant Apps. Real estate platform Dotloop saw a 62% increase in document signings taking place in-app. Berlin-based Onefootball saw a 52% jump in users reading news articles on the service and sharing articles with the Instant App. Realtor.com, meanwhile, leveraged the power of Android Instant Apps to break its large native app into modules, and saw the average number of leads per page view roughly double for properties viewed with the Instant App.

Google introduced Android Instant Apps at the 2017 Google I/O conference, and has been promoting and developing the platform since. While it’s not quite up to the level of being able to deliver immersive content like VR without downloading an app or over a slower connection just yet, the potential in a marriage of Android Instant Apps and upcoming 5G networks simply cannot be understated. For the time being, the capability is mostly limited to smaller, less resource-intensive apps, but helps optimize the delivery of those apps quite efficiently.