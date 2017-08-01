Android Auto Could Soon Tie Into Your Google Calendar

Android Auto has gotten a new app update, bringing it to version 2.5, and it has now been torn apart to see what’s new in the update, as well as hints at what could be coming soon to the app. Google and other companies usually will add in some new features into APK’s well before they are announced, by getting the code ready so that it can turned on by a server switch. Which is what appears to be going on here again with the Android Auto app.

According to the tear down done by Android Police, this version of Android Auto is apparently getting ready to tie in with Google Calendar, or whichever calendar you have installed on your smartphone. Apparently, it will tie into Calendar and show relevant cards. For instance, if you have a meeting later today on the other side of town, the cards could show you directions to that meeting, as well as telling you when you need to leave so that you will arrive on time. These are things that Google Now has been doing for years, literally, so it’s good to see it finally coming to Android Auto. It’s a bit surprising that it hadn’t already been available on Android Auto.

Otherwise, this update to v2.5 seems to be pretty much a small update for Android Auto. Bringing in the usual bug fixes, performance improvements and such for the app. So there’s nothing really new in the app right now. The news here is what’s coming to the app in the near future. Android Auto’s app has really gotten a lot of work in the past year or so. Coming from being essentially just a companion app for Android Auto, to being full-fledged Android Auto, where you can simply mount your smartphone in your car and have Android Auto available at your fingertips, which has arguably really increased adoption of this platform, which isn’t surprising. Since not everyone is buying a new car, and not everyone wants to buy a new head unit for their vehicle at this point. The update is available in the Google Play Store right now.