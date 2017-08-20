Android App Support Comes To Two More Chromebooks

Google is rolling out a new incremental update on the stable channel of the ChromeOS. Once installed, the operating system version will be identified as 60.0.3112.101. This new update will install a variety of bug fixes, security enhancements, and performance improvements. The search giant, however, did not provide any specific information surrounding the contents of the software upgrade. It is important to point out, however, that there are at least 9 devices that have yet to receive the new software package. These include some devices manufactured by Samsung, Lenovo, ASUS, and Acer. Moreover, one of the Chromebooks produced by the search giant itself, the Google Chromebook Pixel (2015), is also among the products that are still waiting for the new version to be deployed.

Despite not including it in the release notes, it seems the Mountain View-based tech giant has granted two Chromebooks access to the Play Store through the new software package. These devices are the ASUS C302 Chromebook Flip and the Dell Chromebook 3189. Once this software update is installed, owners of these laptops running the stable version of the operating system may now proceed to the Google Play Store to download their favorite applications. Back in June, the Asus C302 Flip has received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update on the beta channel, allowing volunteers to check for bugs and other flaws before it rolls out on the stable channel.

While the entire process is automatic, it may take several days before the servers roll out the file to all devices. However, the update may be installed manually by going to the About Chrome OS section and clicking on “Check for Updates” option. On the other hand, other laptops which have already received the Android 7.1.1 Nougat on the beta channel will likely see a similar update on their respective stable channels soon. Aside from giving access to Play Store applications, the major operating system upgrade also gives these computers access to several important APIs. It also includes the Resizable Windows feature, which allows the user to manipulate the size of Android applications. This works the same way as how the browser and web applications are resized in ChromeOS.