Android 8.0 Oreo’s ‘Rescue Party’ Feature Prevents Bootloops

Google has added a new feature to the Android 8.0 Oreo that could solve a lot of bootloop cases that affect Android devices. This feature is called “Rescue Party”, and its primary role is to monitor for a select set of scenarios which indicate that the smartphone is hit by crash loops. The search giant has set this new addition to activate when either the system_server portion of the operating system crashes more than 5 times within a span of 5 minutes or a persistent system app crashes more than 5 times within a much shorter time limit of 30 seconds. Once the “Rescue Party” is activated, certain tasks will be performed in an attempt to fix the operating system. If the tasks performed fails to repair the software, it will proceed to the next level where another set of operations will take place. In case everything fails, the operating system will go into recovery mode and then a factory reset will occur.

During the entire recovery process, users will see several prompts that provide options on what the operating system should do next. A splash screen will be provided by the recovery system that will ask the owner of the handset if they want to reboot the smartphone. Before a factory reset occurs, another prompt will appear that will confirm the destruction of user data stored in the handset. The entire process terminates, however, when someone connects the handset with an active USB cable. Doing so signals the operating system that a debug is being performed by a technician or an enthusiast.

This feature was developed by the Mountain View-based tech firm with consumers and its partners in mind. It aims to reduce the number of warranty and service requests sent by the consumers to the manufacturers and carriers, saving all concerned parties time and money. There is no need for any special hardware to be included within the device in order for this service to work. However, Google advises the manufacturers to not add more “rescue levels” than necessary as these steps were designed with the goal of encouraging users to self-recover their handsets.