Android 8.0 Oreo Does Not Need Third-Party Printer Plugins

Android users will no longer have to download and install third-party printer plugins on their mobile phones, as the latest version of Google’s mobile operating system is set to introduce a native default print service that is designed to do its task independently. This has been made possible through a partnership between Google and Mopria Alliance, a non-profit membership organization that provides wireless printing from mobile devices. Under the partnership, Mopria worked with the Android team through the Android Open Source Project (AOSP), resulting in the introduction of its printing technology in Android 8.0 Oreo. Mopria said the goal is to help users gain an intuitive experience in mobile printing once the latest Android version rolls out to their devices.

Android 8.0 Oreo was officially unveiled this Monday, with its first stable version now being available on the Google Pixel and Pixel XL handsets, though it remains unclear when the operating system hits compatible Nexus devices. The addition of the built-in printing solution to Android 8.0 Oreo marks the first time that the operating system will include a print service that removes the need for mobile printing extensions. Prior to this, Android users needed to download third-party applications from the Google Play Store if they want to print a document from their handset since printers differ from one brand to another in terms of plugin. With the universal mobile printing platform that is set to come with Android 8.0 Oreo, users will soon be able to use a default print service regardless of the printer in operation, provided it is Mopria-certified. That means more than 100 million printers will be supported with this feature, as 97 percent of printers out in the market bear the Mopria certification.

Once Google releases Android 8.0 Oreo, you can activate the default print service by going to the Settings menu on your phone and proceeding to “Connected devices.” Clicking on this option leads you to the “Printing” section, within which you will finally see the Default Print Service option. Your printer will automatically appear via a Wi-Fi network once you click on that option. Alternatively, you can manually key in the IP address in order to find your printer. More updates about what to expect from Android 8.0 Oreo should follow shortly. Meanwhile, you can already download the system images of the latest Android version.