Android 7.1.1 Nougat Update Comes To Verizon Moto Z Phones

Verizon’s Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid phones have started to receive the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update via OTA (over-the-air) along with the July 2017 Android security patch. That means if you are using one of those Motorola devices, you will now see the features offered by Android 7.1.1 Nougat, including round icons showing up in the dock and app shortcuts when tapping on certain app icons. It remains unclear, however, when and if the Moto Z Droid and Moto Z Force Droid handsets are getting the update for Google’s latest operating system version, Android 8.0 Oreo.

Also known as the Moto Z outside the United States, the Moto Z Droid was first announced in July to be at the receiving end of the Android 7.1.1 Nougat update. The update enables the automatic installation of the Google Duo video calling app once complete, among other improvements. As the update is being delivered over the air, you may want to wait a bit longer if it has not reached your Moto Z or Moto Z Force phone yet as it may take a while before it hits all the devices. That said, if the update alert hasn’t shown up for you it’s always possible for you to check manually if the update is available by heading to the Settings app on the phone. From there, go to the About Phone section and click on the System Updates option where you’ll be instructed to download the package if it’s available. It’s also a good idea to make sure to have your handset powered up to at least 50 percent battery life before initiating the download process, and connecting your device to Wi-Fi before starting the download is a strong recommendation as well if you’re worried about hitting data speed limits.

Released in September 2016, the Moto Z Droid sports a 5.5-inch Quad-HD Super AMOLED display. Under the hood it’s powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 820 System-on-a-Chip. It also packs 4GB of RAM, 32GB or 64GB of expandable internal storage and a 2,600mAh non-removable battery. The phone boasts a 5-megapixel front camera and a 13-megapixel rear camera and was introduced to the public running Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow.