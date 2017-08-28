Android 7.0 Nougat Update Comes To Samsung Galaxy S5 Neo

Samsung has now begun to roll out the Android 7.0 Nougat update for the Galaxy S5 Neo after a variant of the phone showed up at the Wi-Fi Alliance in July with Nougat as its operating system, according to a new report by SamMobile. The report suggests that this may be the last major update that is coming to the phone before the South Korean tech giant finally stops rolling out support for the Galaxy S5 Neo, as the handset’s support window is coming to its end.

The Android 7.0 Nougat update bumps up the firmware version for the Galaxy S5 Neo to G903WVLU1CQH4, and it is starting to hit the devices in Canada, though its arrival in other territories is expected to follow over the short term. The most recent update that came to the Galaxy S5 Neo was the March 2017 Android security patch. The handset also received the Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow update in June of last year, which brought a slew of features to the device including Doze and Google Now On Tap, among others. Launched in August 2015, the Galaxy S5 Neo hit the market initially with Android 5.1 Lollipop. Although the Galaxy S5 Neo is considered an inferior variant of the Galaxy S5, the device still packs some relatively decent features including a 5.1-inch full HD Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080×1920. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Exynos 7580 Octa processor while its graphics performance is fueled by Mali-T720MP2. It also includes 2GB of RAM and 16GB of native storage that is expandable through a memory card slot.

Other key features of the Galaxy S5 Neo include a 2,800mAh removable battery, a fingerprint scanner baked into the physical home key, and a 4G LTE connectivity. On the optics aspect, the phone boasts a 16-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing shooter. The device also has an IP67 certification for dust and water resistance capabilities. The addition of Android 7.0 Nougat to the Galaxy S5 Neo is a very much welcome development, though it also means that the handset will soon become one of those Samsung devices that will no longer receive updates moving forward.