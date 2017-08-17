Anchor – Podcast & Radio Update Adds Android Auto Support

Anchor: Podcast & Radio may have only just recently made the jump to Android but the team behind the app continues to make headway on the platform and now it’s fully integrated with Android Auto. The addition follows an update to version 2.10, which began rolling out today and is supported by devices running Android 5.0 (Lollipop) and newer. That’s according to an official announcement made by the company today via Medium. The update also includes support for Apple’s CarPlay, for those users who have a head unit that supports both.

With the update, users can plug their device into their Android Auto dashboard for a new “auto-first” experience that has all of the features fans of the popular podcast and radio station app have come to love. That means users will be able to browse and hear their favorite stations and podcasts in real time, as well as discovering new stations sorted into the categories “News, Entertainment, Sports, and more.” That also means users will be able to control the app and the content their currently via voice commands through Android Auto, decreasing the likelihood of accidents stemming from distracted driving. For podcasters and content creators who use Anchor as their delivery method, it means an extension of the ability to reach audiences, with vehicles being one of the most common places people tend to listen to audio-based media. Beyond the addition of Android Auto, improvements have also been made to the app’s podcast creation tools and several bugs have been taken care of.

Anchor may not be the most popular or the most highly rated application for streaming content in the Google Play Store, but it’s ratings show that it is definitely a solid contender. As of this writing, the application boasts 50,000 – 100,000 downloads and a 4.2-star rating. The addition of support for Android Auto, as well as other features the company has been working to add, should only serve to bolster its position. Anybody interested in checking it out for the first time, or just looking to see if the rollout has hit their devices yet, should click the Play Store button below. It bears repeating that app update rollouts take time so users shouldn’t be too surprised if it hasn’t hit their devices just yet.