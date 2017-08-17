Amped Wireless Now Shipping HELIOS-EX Wi-Fi Extender

Amped Wireless is now shipping the HELIOS-EX, its first Tri-Band Wi-Fi extender, as recently confirmed by the Ontario, Canada-based original equipment manufacturer. Originally announced at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, the company’s latest device supports all conventional routers and is capable of increasing the area of Wi-Fi coverage by 12,000 square feet at a maximum. The extender utilizes a 5GHz connection with your home router and employs the DirectLink Technology using this 5GHz band, thus being capable of providing you with speeds that are up to twice as fast as its alternatives while simultaneously still being able to offer a large coverage range.

The HELIOS-EX is capable of operating in the full duplex mode, meaning that multiple devices won’t necessarily inhibit each other’s Internet speeds if they’re simultaneously connected to the World Wide Web. Apart from eliminating lag, Amped Wireless promises that its creation also allows for a connection that’s significantly more reliable than the one offered by its contemporary alternatives. The extender is equipped with four high-gain antennas — three of which are external — and 12 high-power amplifiers, in addition to boasting support for MU-MIMO, allowing it to consistently serve numerous devices without performance issues. The device supports USB 3.0 and features several Gigabit Ports, Amped Wireless said, adding that the extender can also create guest networks and supports granular controls for network extension. User access is regulated through a simple interface and the process of setting up the HELIOS-EX should be relatively straightforward, according to the Canadian company. The device supports speeds of up to 399Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and 866Mbps on the two 5GHz ones, with the second 5GHz band being reserved for the aforementioned DirectLink solution.

The HELIOS-EX can be purchased directly from Amped Wireless for the price of $179.99 and comes with a standard one-year warranty. The device will also make its way to Best Buy and a number of other physical and online retailers in the near future, Ampeda Wireless said, without elaborating on the matter. The aforementioned price tag should apply to all of the company’s retail partners, though it remains to be seen whether the HELIOS-EX eventually makes its way to more markets.