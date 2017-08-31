Amazon’s Prime Video App Finally Comes To The Play Store

Amazon’s Amazon Prime Video app has finally made its way to Android through the Google Play Store. To be clear, the premium video service, offered as a perk to Amazon Prime subscribers, has been around in some form or another since 2006. However, even after the company launched its own app which allows users to watch videos from the service on any Android device, that application still had to be obtained through Amazon’s own self-branded app marketplace. That worked out fine for users who were already on Amazon’s own Android-based Fire OS devices but meant jumping through hoops for other Android users just to get the Prime Video app installed. Thankfully, that is no longer the case and the Amazon Prime Video can now be downloaded through the button below.

For those who are unfamiliar Amazon Prime Video is the application that’s tied to Amazon’s extensive library of television shows, movies, and original content. Users in the U.S. and UK can rent or buy titles, which can then be streamed or downloaded for viewing on a mobile device or tablet over Wi-Fi or a mobile network. Many of the titles, in the meantime, can be accessed for free by users in some regions who have an active Amazon Prime account. Beyond that, U.S.-based users can sign up for an additional cost to access content from premium channels such as HBO, SHOWTIME, STARZ, and others. Further still, first episodes of many TV shows are free of charge, so that users can get an idea of whether or not they’ll actually like a series without spending any money. Outside of those markets, users in India can use the application to watch “hundreds of Bollywood and regional hits.”

The Amazon Prime Video app isn’t just a great way to watch shows and movies either. It also features what Amazon calls “X-Ray,” which is a feature linked to IMDb’s information database, providing trivia and facts about a given movie or show which can be accessed during playback through an on-screen button. That means users can easily identify the song used in a given scene or more information about an actor or actress from the show, as well as a wealth of other pertinent information.