Amazon Starts Offering A Student Discount On Music Unlimited

Students coming back to school after their summer vacation can keep their summer vibes and tunes as Amazon has discounted its Music Unlimited subscription to $4.99 per month. Regular price for the service is $9.99 and the student discount Amazon is offering is an even better deal than what’s on offer for Amazon Prime subscribers who still have to pay $7.99 a month on top of their existing subscription. As for the Amazon Music Unlimited for students, everyone who is currently enrolled in a college or university is eligible for the discounted monthly plan and there is a verification process via third-party vendor SheerID involved, requiring at least one document as a proof of scholarship.

Users new to Amazon’s subscription services might easily confuse Prime Music with the aforementioned Music Unlimited. Even though both services offer unlimited streaming, creating custom playlists and downloading songs for offline listening, the standard subscription included with a Prime membership at no additional cost offers two million of songs while with Unlimited, music aficionados get a selection of tens of millions of songs that’s updated daily to include all of the latest hits. The service also offers a larger selection of premade playlists and genre-based music stations. It also analyzes the user’s habits and music taste, recommending new songs and artists each day that should be to their liking. The streaming platform is available on smartphones, computers, smart TVs, and home assistant devices like the Echo.

Amazon is an ever-evolving company and it’s no wonder it’s looking to offer more content and suit their services to a younger crowd that tends to be a fast adopter of new trends and gadgets. Students on a budget who can’t go anywhere without their music will now have an even tougher choice between several services that offer unlimited music on the go for less than $5 a month, whether they’re Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, or Amazon. The company has been hard at work implementing its new software offerings into its existing hardware ones including the Echo lineup of Internet-enabled speakers and more similar efforts on that front are expected to follow soon.