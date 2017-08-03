Alleged Nokia 2 Passes Through The FCC

The alleged Nokia 2 has recently passed through the FCC with a couple of images of the phone leaking out alongside a few details about the device hardware. The phone, which you can see both above and below shows a device that certainly looks to follow the design language of Nokia’s recent offerings which have all launched so far this year, including the Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3. Though no Nokia branding can be seen on the device, as the picture below merely lists “brand” in the top right corner of the display where you would normally find the Nokia logo, the design seems to fit the bill.

On the back of the device which you can see above, there is a single speaker in the bottom left corner while the rear camera module sits in the middle along the top edge, which also resembles the design of the camera modules on Nokia’s other devices, complete with an LED flash. There is also a front-facing camera to the left of the earpiece though there is no accompanying flash up front like there is with some other devices, which makes sense given the Nokia 2 is to be an entry-level Android device from the company.

According to previous rumors the Nokia 2 will potentially house a 5-inch or 4.7-inch HD display, while also coming with 1GB of RAM for the memory. It’s also rumored that the device could come powered by a Snapdragon 212 processor from Qualcomm, while running Android 7.1.1 Nougat software for the Android version of the operating system. So far there doesn’t seem to be any rumored information regarding the cameras on the front or back or the battery capacity, but being an entry-level phone high-quality cameras and a big battery shouldn’t be expected. The leaked images found at the FCC seem to match previous renders of the Nokia 2 which leaked back on July 28th, with the only differences being that you can actually see the Nokia branding on the front and the back in the previous renders. At this time there is still no release date for the Nokia 2, but information regarding a launch date will likely come once Nokia has officially announced the upcoming phone.