Alleged LG V30 Prototype Leaks, Resembles The LG G6

The LG V30 has just leaked once again (this is its prototype it seems), though this time around we get to see a real life image of the device. For those of you who do not know, the LG V30 actually popped up yesterday in a rather clear render, and this new leak shows off a design that resembles the phone that leaked yesterday, but it’s somewhat different. Yesterday’s render shows off a smartphone which resembles the Galaxy S8, and which comes with a curved display on the sides, while the image that popped up today actually looks like a blend of the LG G6 and the Galaxy S8, and it even resembles LG’s current flagship more. Now, this image is probably fake, though, as LG’s teaser from yesterday suggests that the phone will sport a curved display, so chances are that yesterday’s render gives us a clearer picture as to what will the LG V30 look like.

In any case, the phone that is picture in this new leak is made out of metal, obviously, though its back side is probably made out of glass. This phone sports a flat display, which is rather easy to see, despite the fact this image is a bit blurry. The phone’s front-facing camera is easily noticeable in the upper left corner, and it seems like the LG V30 will have really thin bezels, as LG hinted in the company’s presser which was released yesterday. LG basically confirmed that the LG V30 will sport a 6-inch P-OLED FullVision display, and along with that, the company hinted that the LG V30 will not be all that much bigger than the LG G6, which suggests that its bezels will be even thinner than the ones on the LG G6, as the LG G6 sports a 5.7-inch FullVision display. LG also talked quite a bit about the phone’s display yesterday, and the company also said that the device will be smaller than the LG V20, which really does mean it’ll be extremely compact, as the LG V20 sports a 5.7-inch display, though that panel comes with a regular 16:9 aspect ratio.

The LG V30 will be announced on August 31, LG confirmed that recently, and it seems like it will be fueled by the Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor by Qualcomm. The LG V30 is expected to pack in 6GB of RAM and 128GB of native storage, while it will probably ship with a 3,500mAh+ battery. The LG V30 will sport two camera snappers on the back, and it is possible that it will utilize sensors from the LG G6, even though a recent leak suggested that the LG V30 will ship with an even more powerful camera duo on the back.