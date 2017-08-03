Alleged Galaxy Note 8 Battery Leaks With 3,300mAh Capacity

A leaked image that is allegedly of the Galaxy Note 8 battery with a 3,300mAh capacity has recently leaked online, and while the image of a battery isn’t the most exciting part about a new device, even for those who love smartphones and tech, the important detail would be that the battery’s capacity is 3,300mAh, which would mean that the battery in the Galaxy Note 8 sits comfortably between the battery capacity of the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+, which come with 3,000mAh and 3,5000mAh batteries respectively.

While that might seem like something that Samsung wouldn’t do it’s not an entirely impossible scenario given that Samsung has launched new devices that followed up previous year versions with smaller batteries before. It’s important to note some details though which make for a good reason to question this particular image. For instance, the Galaxy Note 8 has been rumored to have a slightly bigger display than the Galaxy S8+, while also coming with the same powerful processor, or perhaps a slightly updated version, as well as 6GB of RAM, which are all specs that are slightly higher than those of Samsung’s flagships from earlier in the year, and would benefit from having a higher battery capacity.

Keeping that in mind, the same rumored specs that were leaked just yesterday also mention the battery as being 3,300mAh in capacity, so it is quite likely that Samsung is indeed choosing to lower the battery capacity down from 3,500mAh on the Galaxy S8+ to 3,300mAh on the Galaxy Note 8. Again, Samsung has done this before with past Galaxy S flagships to help slim down the new phone, and instead chose to focus on improving the battery consumption via software to compensate for the difference. So while the battery in the Galaxy Note 8 may end up being smaller than the Galaxy S8+, Samsung could very well have been working to improve the battery life through software to help keep the device alive just as long even with the bigger screen and extra features. Samsung is going to be unveiling the Galaxy Note 8 this month at its next Unpacked event, and was recently rumored to be launching the phone on September 15th, which would put the actual release about two weeks after its official announcement.