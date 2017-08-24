Alcatel Idol 5 To Appear At IFA With 5.2-Inch Screen

The Alcatel Idol 5 is rumored to appear at IFA with a 5.2-inch screen featuring a resolution of 1080p and using an IPS panel. This is according to the most recent leak of the upcoming device, which is also said to hit the European market at a price of €399, compared to the €250 rumored price of the Alcatel A7, another device from the company which details and images were leaked for just earlier this afternoon.

The Idol 5 will come running on Android 7.0 Nougat according to the leak and come with MediaTek’s MT6735 processor on the inside, while also coming with 16GB of internal storage space and a 2,800mAh battery. A fingerprint sensor can be seen on the back of the phone for unlocking the device and it should be usable for mobile payments as long as the phone has NFC. The Idol 5 is rumored to come with a 13-megapixel front camera, while the quality of the camera on the back is still unknown.

The Idol 5 will be the follow up to the Idol 4 that was announced at Mobile World Congress 2016, and launched later in the year. This will be a mid-range device, which should be evident by the specs and rumored cost, and although the Idol 4 eventually came to the U.S., there is so far no confirmation that the Idol 5 will be released in the U.S. as well, and there is currently no rumored price point for U.S. consumers. That being said, a phone thought to be the Alcatel Idol 5 showed up on Geekbench earlier this year which shows the phone powered by a Snapdragon 625 with 3GB of RAM, so it may be possible that the U.S. will get a version of this device with a different processor than the one that is listed in today’s leak. The Idol 5 also showed up at the FCC earlier this month, which points to the device launching sometime in the near future and further suggesting that Alcatel will be showing it off at IFA in the coming week. When the phone does launch, it appears it will be offered in at least two colors – silver and black.