Alcatel A7 May Have Dual Cameras & 5.5-Inch Display At €250

The Alcatel A7 may have dual cameras and a 5.5-inch display at a price of €250 according to a recent leak. While not all of the details of the device have been rumored just yet, there are a handful of other specifications which accompany the information about the screen size and cost. According to the leak, the Alcatel A7 will come with two different options for RAM – a model with 3GB and a model with 4GB, while both models are rumored to come with 32GB of internal storage space. It isn’t mentioned, but it’s also possible that the device will come with support for expandable storage via microSD card, but just as possible that it won’t have expandable storage support at all.

Screen resolution of the phone is said to be 1080p while the dual cameras on the back would be 16-megapixels, while the front-facing camera is an 8-megapixel sensor. Those camera details would seem to match up with a GFXBench listing for a device labeled as the Alcatel 5070, though it does not mention a dual rear camera. Also included with the leaked details were a handful of images, and none of them of the back, so there’s no way to verify whether the dual camera is actually present. That said, a leaked image of what is believed to be the Alcatel A7 from earlier this month does show the back of the device, and there is only a single camera sensor, so dual cameras may not be included.

Other details from the leak seem to match up with the GFXBench listing too, such as the RAM and storage amounts, the display size and resolution, and the Android software version which is said to be Android 7.0 Nougat, though realistically it could just as easily be Android 7.1 when the launch time comes. If the Alcatel 5070 is the Alcatel A7, then the phone will also be powered by the MediaTek MT6750T processor paired with a Mali-T860 MP2 GPU for the graphics processing. Based on the specs it will certainly be a mid-range device, but one that may also provide a decent user experience as most of the specs seem to be fairly decent on paper. While these are still just rumored specs, the A70 may show up at IFA (where Alcatel may launch multiple phones) according to the leak, so any confirmed details about the phone may not be too far off.