Alcatel A7 Appears Online, Receives ANATEL’s Certification

Several images and a user manual associated with the upcoming Alcatel A7 have appeared online, with the device recently receiving certification from Brazil’s telecommunications regulator ANATEL. The images show a unit of the Alcatel A7 that is largely black except for copper-like highlights along its speakers, fingerprint scanner, and the manufacturer’s logo. The front of the device has what look like front-facing speakers located both above and below the display. The upper front-facing speaker also serves as the earpiece of the handset and is flanked by a proximity sensor, front-facing flash, secondary camera module, and an LED indicator. Located at the back of the device are the rear camera, flash, and a fingerprint scanner. The right edge of the device houses a volume rocker and a power button, while the headphone jack is placed at the top of the handset and a microUSB port sits on the bottom.

The newly emerged images also show certain portions of the handset’s user manual. The said document states that the phone will utilize on-screen buttons for navigation and implies that the Alcatel A7 may run Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box, as the manual contains an image showing a notification shade with a quick settings panel. In order to access the microSD card and SIM card slots, users must remove the rear panel of the device, as shown in the images below.

The Alcatel A7 is part of the Alcatel A line that the Chinese manufacturer TCL launched back at CES 2017 in January. The series is designed to provide a premium smartphone experience at a more affordable price, and the Alcatel A7 is hence rumored to sport a 4,000mAh battery and a 16-megapixel rear camera. In addition to that, it is likely that the smartphone will include 4GB of RAM and 32GB of internal flash storage expandable by at least 128GB via a microSD card slot that can be seen in the newly uncovered photographs. Given that the device has been certified for use in Brazil, it’s likely that the Alcatel A7 will be released in the South American country in the near future, though it remains to be seen whether it also eventually makes its way to other markets.