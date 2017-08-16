Alcatel A50 Hits TELUS & Koodo Stores In Canada For CAD $240

The Alcatel A50 smartphone has landed on Canada via mobile carrier TELUS and Koodo for CAD $240, which is more than a month after the phone was debuted in the United States as a Prime Exclusive, along with the Alcatel Idol 5S and the Alcatel A30 Plus. While the phone is set to become available for the above-mentioned price, the lower-end device can also be had from either TELUS or Koodo under a two-year term contract with a CAD $0 down payment. The handset will start shipping on August 18th with a selection of three SNAPBAK covers, depending on which accessory suits your taste: LightUp, Power and Sound.

The LightUp SNAPBAK boasts flashing LED lights with multiple colors intended to let you personalize the cover’s glow for incoming calls, messages and emails. The custom cover also allows you to set the lights for a wide variety of tasks including changing some effects. The LightUp SNAPBAK feature is also designed to customize the way various social media notifications light up the cover once someone has hit the “Like” button on your post or has mentioned you in a status update. Meanwhile, Alcatel claims the Power SNAPBAK feature can prolong the capacity of the phone’s battery to 5,900mAh in order to let you use your phone for a longer period. Finally, the Sound SNAPBAK works to amplify the phone’s sound with two 2.5-watt speakers.

As a reminder, the Alcatel A50 sports a 5.2-inch IPS LCD display with a 1280 x 720 resolution, with its display featuring the Dragontrail glass protection and 2D Touch Technology. Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by a Cortex-A53 quad-core processor clocked at 1.5GHz while its graphics performance is fueled by a Mali-T860 MP2. It also packs 2GB of RAM, 16GB of internal storage that is expandable up to 128GB via an SD card slot, and a 2,800mAh battery which is supposed to keep the phone running for approximately 13 hours of talk time. Alcatel A50 is based on Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box and it features an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and e-compass. On the optics aspect, the handset shows off an 8-megapixel rear camera equipped with a Dual Tone Flash and a 2-megapixel front sensor.